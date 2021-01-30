Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. House in 5 Phases / Calmm architecture + joansanzarquitectura

House in 5 Phases / Calmm architecture + joansanzarquitectura

Save this project
House in 5 Phases / Calmm architecture + joansanzarquitectura

Courtesy of Calmm architectureCourtesy of Calmm architectureCourtesy of Calmm architectureCourtesy of Calmm architecture+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Extension
Valencia, Spain
  • Lead Architects:Calmm architecture
  • Construction Manager:Joan Sanz Dopateo
  • City:Valencia
  • Country:Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Calmm architecture
Courtesy of Calmm architecture

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a residential area near Valencia, the project consists of making a house in 5 phases to ensure the evolution from a temporary house to a final home. The strategy is to use all the available space of the plot and achieve a common architectural and landscape image whose frame adapts to the preexisting house.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Calmm architecture
Courtesy of Calmm architecture
Save this picture!
Plano
Plano
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Calmm architecture
Courtesy of Calmm architecture

The house is immersed between the pines of the plot. Oriented south-east, it takes full advantage of the rising wind, so pleasant on the Mediterranean coast. The construction of this extension is the reflection of its ability to merge with the surroundings without distorting the existing scale.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Calmm architecture
Courtesy of Calmm architecture

To ensure its adaptability, the project is designed to fit in with the module of the existing prefabricated house. This way, it will be possible to replace the position of the prefabricated house in the near future and then replace it permanently. The strong image of the structure on the facade testifies to this modularity.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Calmm architecture
Courtesy of Calmm architecture

In order to be aligned with the existing house, it was advised to elevate the new volume. The house floats over the garden ensuring the relationship between the interior and the exterior.  The wood on the facade respects the chromatic range of the existing house. The white plaster reinforces the Mediterranean character of the project giving it great luminosity.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Calmm architecture
Courtesy of Calmm architecture

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Calmm architecture
Office
joansanzarquitectura
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionSpain
Cite: "House in 5 Phases / Calmm architecture + joansanzarquitectura" 30 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955264/house-in-5-phases-calmm-architecture-plus-joansanzarquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream