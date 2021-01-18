Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Vagantes Ermita House / Gina Góngora + Arista Cero

Vagantes Ermita House / Gina Góngora + Arista Cero

Vagantes Ermita House / Gina Góngora + Arista Cero
© Manolo R. Solis
© Manolo R. Solis

© Manolo R. Solis

Houses, Renovation
Mérida, Mexico
  Architects: Arista Cero, Gina Góngora
  Area:  54
  Year:  2020
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe, COP, Comex, Fester, Jako, LINKE, MALLASOMBRA, Tecnolite, Trimble, VAGANTES MUEBLES
  Lead Architects:Gina Góngora, Fernando Gómez Vivas, Mario González , André Borges.
  Design Team:Mario Orci, Marco Orci.
  Engineering:Arq. Hernán F Gómez Amaro
  Collaborators:Erika Cervera.
  City:Mérida
  Country:Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. The project is located near the Ermita de Santa Isabel Church in the San Sebastián district in Mérida Yucatán. it is a renovation of an abandoned building, transformed into an ideal space for couples who want to live in Mérida, in an iconic neighbourhood of the historic center.

© Manolo R. Solis
© Manolo R. Solis
© Manolo R. Solis
© Manolo R. Solis

The project is developed in a 54 m2 bay, 12 meters wide and 4.5 meters deep. The facade is made up of masonry which shows the construction process of the wall decorated with clay crosspieces of the time. The facade has two openings, one for the access door and one for the window, both made of slatted wood, the window with iron hinges. On the interior, five of the interlocks of wooden logs have deteriorated and the slab has collapsed. In the walls, there are signs of cover-ups of masonry and on the east side, there is a reinforced concrete mezzanine supported by two walls where the bathroom is located.

© Manolo R. Solis
© Manolo R. Solis
Architectural Floor Plan
Architectural Floor Plan
© Manolo R. Solis
© Manolo R. Solis

The proposal seeks to respect and to leave evidence of the scars of the passage of time in the building. In addition, the existing gap in the slab is taken advantage of in order to generate a courtyard that allows the entry of light and ventilation in a natural way to the interior space. A body of water is placed in the courtyard to refresh the inhabitants from the hot weather of the city. Next to it is the kitchen-dining room with a folding door made of metal and glass with the idea of losing the interior-exterior limit, which gives the opportunity to transform the social area into a contained terrace. A room made up of a sofa, an armchair and a stool, as well as the bathroom at the other end of the space, complement the social program on the ground floor. The helical metal staircase gives access to the mezzanine where a resting space is located.

© Manolo R. Solis
© Manolo R. Solis
Section
Section
© Manolo R. Solis
© Manolo R. Solis

The material proposal preserves the original state of the ruin, the proposition intends to repair, recover and consolidate the slab, walls and floors. The integration of new elements such as a kitchen, a body of water, services and baseboards, are created using white polished cement, which is also used in the framing of the windows and doors to contrast with the original finish of the walls.

© Manolo R. Solis
© Manolo R. Solis
© Manolo R. Solis
© Manolo R. Solis

Arista Cero
Gina Góngora
Cite: "Vagantes Ermita House / Gina Góngora + Arista Cero" [Casa Vagantes Ermita / Gina Góngora + Arista Cero] 18 Jan 2021. ArchDaily.

