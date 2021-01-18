Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. DP House / PSV Arquitectura

DP House / PSV Arquitectura

Save this project
DP House / PSV Arquitectura

© Gonzalo Viramonte© Gonzalo Viramonte© Gonzalo Viramonte© Gonzalo Viramonte+ 42

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Cordoba, Argentina
  • Architects: PSV Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  530
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Gonzalo Viramonte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Chaos Group, Conbell, Edificor, FV, Ferrocons, Johnson Aceros, La puntual, Light Iluminación, Peirano, Solutec, Tello, Trimble, ferrum
  • Lead Architects:Ezequiel Vázquez
  • Design Team:PSV Arquitectura
  • Technical Consultants:Fátima Escobar, Máximo Sonzini Astudillo
  • Administration:Milagros Porta
  • Collaborators:Sol Feltes, Joaquín Ferrer
  • Clients:De francisco – Porta
  • City:Cordoba
  • Country:Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. The house is structured by two large volumes that dialogue and define its layout on the ground. A large horizontal prism sits along its length and contains the social sectors of the house. Next to it, an imposing cube is attached containing the private sectors of it. The morphological contrast of both, marks and hierarchizes the entrance to the house, which acts as a link between the two volumes.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Regarding its functional distribution, there are no grays in the proposal. Social activities take place in the concrete volume distributed in a gradient of privacy from the kitchen to the barbecue area. The arrangement is not random, since the large lateral extension of said volume allows a perfect integration with the environment, and the permanent use of visuals and lighting. A central internal yard in said volume connects both gardens of the house in perfect harmony with the surrounding environment, thus generating the incorporation of vegetation and environmental quality inside the house. As for private activities, a large study / playroom acts as an anteroom and auditive filter to the bedrooms and master suite. An industrial-style semi-imperial staircase that ends in a mezzanine, hierarchizes and resolves the space by generating a double height in it.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Following the great formal contrast of the volumetric composition, the structure and materiality is resolved in two different ways. The social prism is resolved entirely by beams, partitions and exposed concrete slabs, giving it great character and for its part the private cube is clad in black cementitious brick, giving visual solidity to the extruded volume for the generation of windows.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
PSV Arquitectura
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "DP House / PSV Arquitectura" [Casa DP / PSV Arquitectura] 18 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955071/dp-house-psv-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream