DP House / PSV Arquitectura

Houses • Cordoba, Argentina Architects: PSV Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 530 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Gonzalo Viramonte

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Chaos Group Conbell , Edificor , FV , Ferrocons , Johnson Aceros , La puntual , Light Iluminación , Peirano , Solutec , Tello , Trimble , ferrum Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Ezequiel Vázquez

Design Team: PSV Arquitectura

Technical Consultants: Fátima Escobar, Máximo Sonzini Astudillo

Administration: Milagros Porta

Collaborators: Sol Feltes, Joaquín Ferrer

Clients: De francisco – Porta

City: Cordoba

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. The house is structured by two large volumes that dialogue and define its layout on the ground. A large horizontal prism sits along its length and contains the social sectors of the house. Next to it, an imposing cube is attached containing the private sectors of it. The morphological contrast of both, marks and hierarchizes the entrance to the house, which acts as a link between the two volumes.

Regarding its functional distribution, there are no grays in the proposal. Social activities take place in the concrete volume distributed in a gradient of privacy from the kitchen to the barbecue area. The arrangement is not random, since the large lateral extension of said volume allows a perfect integration with the environment, and the permanent use of visuals and lighting. A central internal yard in said volume connects both gardens of the house in perfect harmony with the surrounding environment, thus generating the incorporation of vegetation and environmental quality inside the house. As for private activities, a large study / playroom acts as an anteroom and auditive filter to the bedrooms and master suite. An industrial-style semi-imperial staircase that ends in a mezzanine, hierarchizes and resolves the space by generating a double height in it.

Following the great formal contrast of the volumetric composition, the structure and materiality is resolved in two different ways. The social prism is resolved entirely by beams, partitions and exposed concrete slabs, giving it great character and for its part the private cube is clad in black cementitious brick, giving visual solidity to the extruded volume for the generation of windows.