  Ecopark Penthouse / Le House

Ecopark Penthouse / Le House

Ecopark Penthouse / Le House
© Do Sy
© Do Sy

© Do Sy

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartment Interiors
Vietnam
  Architects: Le House
  Area: 180
  Year: 2020
  Photographs: Do Sy
  Manufacturers: Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Betondecor, Hai Long glass, M&A art tiles
  Architect In Charge: Le House
  Construction: Wood-on Construction
  Country: Vietnam
© Do Sy
© Do Sy

Text description provided by the architects. Never before has the Industrial style been so apparent in an apartment that creative breakthrough in space. The high ceiling system brings a solution for the further renovation of the mezzanine system without having any obstacles, moreover, the corridor connected together just like a fancy flow, regardless of standing at any positions of this mezzanine and we can enjoy every panoramic views.

© Do Sy
© Do Sy
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Do Sy
© Do Sy

The owner of this house is an artist-oriented person, so the extravagant and "rocker - signature" have been always reflected in the surface of the raw materials of concrete wall, brick and rusty steel. At first glance, everyone might think this is a workspace of an artist or even an art exhibition, and really, not many people are aware that it is just a house of ordinary person but has a heart of an artist.

© Do Sy
© Do Sy

Regularly, the owner of this apartment humorously tell us that: “This is a chilling house, because you can see that every corner is full of romance all the time, so just choose "haphazardly" a place where you can "immerse yourself in dreams", about many wonderful things of "emotional".

© Do Sy
© Do Sy

One of the main challenges is that this apartment is on 33rd floor and the installation of the steel system with both length and height were all beyond the size of the hoist service. The steel system is chopped and we have to make sure that the number of the connecting points and the joints could be minimized as much as possible. And these characteristics will create the emotional coherence for this unique design.

© Do Sy
© Do Sy
Mezzanine Floor Plan
Mezzanine Floor Plan
© Do Sy
© Do Sy

On the other hand, more than 2/3 of the renovated area is aimed to use for the "chilling" spaces, however, we do not forget to arrange some function spaces for bedrooms as the owner's requirement. In addition to the comfortable Master area, there are two more bedrooms for children or groups of friends to come to visit. Although at present, the owner is still in a single state, but it is time to "dream about the full-house and lovely babies", so it will make the soul of the house to be more mature and will be the ending stop of a romantic bohemian.

© Do Sy
© Do Sy

Project location

Address: ĐT378, Xuân Quan, Văn Giang, Hưng Yên, Vietnam

Le House
Cite: "Ecopark Penthouse / Le House" 14 Jan 2021. ArchDaily.

