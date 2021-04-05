Crucita House / TALLER AGF

+ 19

Houses • Alvarado, Mexico Architects: TALLER AGF

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 350 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Apertura Arquitectónica

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk CASTEL , Indalum , Interceramic , Ladrillera Mecanizada , Trimble Navigation Manufacturers:



Lead Architect: Abelardo J. González Franco

Design Team: Germán Salvador, Eduardo Arguea, Pedro Hernández

Engineering: Apolinar Cortéz Sánchez

City: Alvarado

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Crucita is a house located within a private residential condominum in Alvarado, Veracruz. The architectural program was given by the clients and was very clear from the beginning, to give priority to social areas.

The house is divided into 3 levels. From the natural level of the terrain, parking is at a basement placed medium level below of the house where you can find the daily entrance to the house, a small wine cellar and a bathroom. This way it is possible to maximize the area in ground floor, where the house is mainly inhabbited. Finally, at the third level, you will find the service areas.

The house seeks to be introverted from the street with high concrete walls, and a natural vegetation wall formed by palms and tropical species. Access to the house is by means of a small stair that rises to the middle level flanked by a water fountain. One enters the house at a height that compresses you, to later expand the to a higher ceiling space. The social area is a totally open plan that opens to a back garden with a terrace and a pool.