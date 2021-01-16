Lagos House / MAPA

+ 35

Houses • Ciudad de la Costa, Uruguay Architects: MAPA

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Leonardo Finotti

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Alufran Bosch , Dura , Laviere Vitacca , MOAA , Sabilir S.A Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Luciano Andrades, Matías Carballal, Andrés Gobba, Mauricio López, Silvio Machado

Design Team: Pablo Courreges, Agustín Dieste, Diego Morera, Victoria Muniz, Emiliano Lago, Sebastián Lambert, Martina Pedreira, Sandra Rodríguez, Fabián Sarubbi, Lilian Wang, Thomas Dusseux, João Bernardi, Débora Boniatti, Juliana Colombo, Lucas Marques, Helena Utzig

Pre Made Concrete: Astori

Construction: Tractus

Thermal Conditioning: Energy Therm, Eng. Alvaro Otonello

Hydrosanitary Engineering: Eng. Alejandro Curcio

Electrical Project: Tractus

City: Ciudad de la Costa

Country: Uruguay

Text description provided by the architects. Six prefabricated concrete slabs rest on two concrete walls which are also built in factory.

This set of components, simple in their construction, layout and assembly, define the spaces and character of Lagos House. A single space is formed under these industrial pieces, which take on a new meaning in this domestic context. A series of light partitions are inserted to give identity to the service area.

The house is thus presented as an accurate and neutral infrastructure that enables the user to encounter and enjoy the everyday activities whilst maintaining a direct link with the lake.