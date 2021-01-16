Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Lagos House / MAPA

Lagos House / MAPA

© Leonardo Finotti

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Ciudad de la Costa, Uruguay
  • Architects: MAPA
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Leonardo Finotti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Alufran, Bosch, Dura, Laviere Vitacca, MOAA, Sabilir S.A
  • Lead Architects:Luciano Andrades, Matías Carballal, Andrés Gobba, Mauricio López, Silvio Machado
  • Design Team:Pablo Courreges, Agustín Dieste, Diego Morera, Victoria Muniz, Emiliano Lago, Sebastián Lambert, Martina Pedreira, Sandra Rodríguez, Fabián Sarubbi, Lilian Wang, Thomas Dusseux, João Bernardi, Débora Boniatti, Juliana Colombo, Lucas Marques, Helena Utzig
  • Pre Made Concrete:Astori
  • Construction:Tractus
  • Thermal Conditioning:Energy Therm, Eng. Alvaro Otonello
  • Hydrosanitary Engineering:Eng. Alejandro Curcio
  • Electrical Project:Tractus
  • City:Ciudad de la Costa
  • Country:Uruguay
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Text description provided by the architects. Six prefabricated concrete slabs rest on two concrete walls which are also built in factory.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

This set of components, simple in their construction, layout and assembly, define the spaces and character of Lagos House. A single space is formed under these industrial pieces, which take on a new meaning in this domestic context. A series of light partitions are inserted to give identity to the service area.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Axonométrica
Axonométrica
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

The house is thus presented as an accurate and neutral infrastructure that enables the user to encounter and enjoy the everyday activities whilst maintaining a direct link with the lake.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Project gallery

About this office
MAPA
Office

Cite: "Lagos House / MAPA" [Casa Lagos / MAPA] 16 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954829/lagos-house-mapa> ISSN 0719-8884

