Lagos House / MAPA

Architects: MAPA
- Year: 2019
- Photographs: Leonardo Finotti
Manufacturers: Alufran, Bosch, Dura, Laviere Vitacca, MOAA, Sabilir S.A
- Lead Architects:Luciano Andrades, Matías Carballal, Andrés Gobba, Mauricio López, Silvio Machado
- Design Team:Pablo Courreges, Agustín Dieste, Diego Morera, Victoria Muniz, Emiliano Lago, Sebastián Lambert, Martina Pedreira, Sandra Rodríguez, Fabián Sarubbi, Lilian Wang, Thomas Dusseux, João Bernardi, Débora Boniatti, Juliana Colombo, Lucas Marques, Helena Utzig
- Pre Made Concrete:Astori
- Construction:Tractus
- Thermal Conditioning:Energy Therm, Eng. Alvaro Otonello
- Hydrosanitary Engineering:Eng. Alejandro Curcio
- Electrical Project:Tractus
- City:Ciudad de la Costa
- Country:Uruguay
Text description provided by the architects. Six prefabricated concrete slabs rest on two concrete walls which are also built in factory.
This set of components, simple in their construction, layout and assembly, define the spaces and character of Lagos House. A single space is formed under these industrial pieces, which take on a new meaning in this domestic context. A series of light partitions are inserted to give identity to the service area.
The house is thus presented as an accurate and neutral infrastructure that enables the user to encounter and enjoy the everyday activities whilst maintaining a direct link with the lake.