NORD Architects and BBP Arkitekter Win Competition to Design Copenhagen's New "Food Culture" Public School

NORD Architects and BBP Arkitekter recently won the competition to design and build a new public school in one of Copenhagen's most dense urban districts. The challenge of the design was to create a structure that properly fits in the already complex context, complementing the district's "high urban density, postindustrial heritage, and vital infrastructure".

Famous for its meat production history, the urban Meatpacking district in Copenhagen is notable for its white modernistic architecture, a style heavily used in the area's restaurants and nightlife venues. The new school's design aims to serve as a modern addition to the unique district, all while respecting and maintaining some of its characteristics. The school will sit at the corner of the plot, sealing the former gate once used by cattle as they entered the meatpacking area.

The school is surrounded with several outdoor terraces descending from its highest point towards the inner part of the meatpacking district. Its white rooftop is designed with different levels of recreational spaces, urban gardening, and playgrounds.

The school will focus on food culture; urban farming, local production, and social dining particularly, to promote healthy living and new sustainable food systems. As the school stresses the importance of learning in practice and theory, students will be able to approach food in a "from farm to table" method, experimenting with naturally grown aliments from the building's roof.

Integrating the new school in this modernistic heritage context, creates an open and vibrant learning environment, where city and school blend. It is very interesting to weave the school’s program into this specific context. It enhances the existing industrial area as iconic and resilient architecture, that is adept of renewal of the city, urban life and its institutions during history Morten Gregersen, partner at NORD Architects

Following contemporary Danish urban developments, the architects decided to merge the landscape of the public school and the city, bringing people together and allowing for shared activities between citizens and students.

