Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels Interiors
  4. China
  5. Hotel Seventeen / DAGA Architects

Hotel Seventeen / DAGA Architects

Save this project
Hotel Seventeen / DAGA Architects

Main entrance reception area-01. Image © Yu LiuCorridor of second floor guest room. Image © Yu LiuOld bricks and new tiles on the wall. Image © Yu LiuShared communication space. Image © Yu Liu+ 27

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Hotels Interiors
Dongcheng Qu, China
  • Interior Designers: DAGA Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  900
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Yu Liu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: China South Glass Holdings
  • Design Team:Xiaowei Ren, Yunfei Xu, Jingning Huang, Yuntao Li
  • Business Developer:LINJOY
  • Soft Loading Design:DESIGNWORKS
  • City:Dongcheng Qu
  • Country:China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Renovation of façade-02. Image © Yu Liu
Renovation of façade-02. Image © Yu Liu

Text description provided by the architects. The old factory area of Beijing Sanlu Factory, located in Yongsheng Hutong, Dongcheng District, has been transformed into an innovative development platform for the spread of Intangible Cultural Heritage by Shouzhiwenke. The hidden intangible cultural heritage hotel hopes to create an experiential hotel with a special setting integrating modern life and traditional culture.

Save this picture!
The relationship between old and new. Image © Yu Liu
The relationship between old and new. Image © Yu Liu

The original three groups of buildings on the site are three flat-roofed brick-concrete warehouses on the southeast side, two rows of abandoned buildings with sloping roofs on the west side and a two-story dormitory building at the bottom of the flyover. In the renovation design, DAGA architects should not only make the orderly coexistence of three groups of buildings with independent dispersion and different preservation state, but also design different guest room styles to show different heritage culture according to local conditions.

Save this picture!
Corridor of second floor guest room. Image © Yu Liu
Corridor of second floor guest room. Image © Yu Liu

Save this picture!
Old bricks and new tiles on the wall. Image © Yu Liu
Old bricks and new tiles on the wall. Image © Yu Liu

The original old factory has a long history. A large number of old bricks and tiles have been piled up in the corner of the factory after several reconstructions over the past century. Fortunately, it was discovered and used in the design of this building renovation.

Save this picture!
Main entrance reception area-01. Image © Yu Liu
Main entrance reception area-01. Image © Yu Liu

A public space with a steel structure and glass roof is implanted in the site to connect the original buildings to form three inner courtyards. At the same time, the use of glass roof ensures the natural lighting of the guest rooms. The three interior courtyards are functionally distinguished from each other to form the hotel's three public spaces: reception space, communication space, and transportation space. We kept the only Chinese toon tree on the site, making the indoor environment more vibrant due to the changes in the four seasons.

Save this picture!
Shared communication space. Image © Yu Liu
Shared communication space. Image © Yu Liu

The hotel has a total of 17 guest rooms and 6 types of units, each of which has different displays and requirements for Intangible Cultural Heritage. And it must be transformed into a comfortable living environment.

Save this picture!
Glass roof and Chinese toon tree at night-02. Image © Yu Liu
Glass roof and Chinese toon tree at night-02. Image © Yu Liu

The LOFT apartment is renovated with the two-row sloping roof structure on the west side, and the roof space height of the traditional building is used to increase the steel structure to divide the room into upper and lower floors. Thus, two types of LOFT units in the north and south are formed.

Save this picture!
Loft apartment on the north side-01. Image © Yu Liu
Loft apartment on the north side-01. Image © Yu Liu
Save this picture!
Loft apartment on the north side-03. Image © Yu Liu
Loft apartment on the north side-03. Image © Yu Liu

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Yong Sheng Xiang, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
DAGA Architects
Office

Products

WoodGlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsHotels InteriorsChina
Cite: "Hotel Seventeen / DAGA Architects" 13 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954730/hotel-seventeen-daga-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

The staircase to the second floor. Image © Yu Liu

北京拾柒酒店 / 大观建筑设计

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream