Hotel Seventeen / DAGA Architects

Save this picture! The staircase to the second floor. Image © Yu Liu

+ 27

Hotels Interiors • Dongcheng Qu, China Interior Designers: DAGA Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 900 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Yu Liu

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: China South Glass Holdings

Design Team: Xiaowei Ren, Yunfei Xu, Jingning Huang, Yuntao Li

Business Developer: LINJOY

Soft Loading Design: DESIGNWORKS

City: Dongcheng Qu

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Save this picture! Renovation of façade-02. Image © Yu Liu

Text description provided by the architects. The old factory area of Beijing Sanlu Factory, located in Yongsheng Hutong, Dongcheng District, has been transformed into an innovative development platform for the spread of Intangible Cultural Heritage by Shouzhiwenke. The hidden intangible cultural heritage hotel hopes to create an experiential hotel with a special setting integrating modern life and traditional culture.

Save this picture! The relationship between old and new. Image © Yu Liu

The original three groups of buildings on the site are three flat-roofed brick-concrete warehouses on the southeast side, two rows of abandoned buildings with sloping roofs on the west side and a two-story dormitory building at the bottom of the flyover. In the renovation design, DAGA architects should not only make the orderly coexistence of three groups of buildings with independent dispersion and different preservation state, but also design different guest room styles to show different heritage culture according to local conditions.

Save this picture! Corridor of second floor guest room. Image © Yu Liu

Save this picture! Old bricks and new tiles on the wall. Image © Yu Liu

The original old factory has a long history. A large number of old bricks and tiles have been piled up in the corner of the factory after several reconstructions over the past century. Fortunately, it was discovered and used in the design of this building renovation.

Save this picture! Main entrance reception area-01. Image © Yu Liu

A public space with a steel structure and glass roof is implanted in the site to connect the original buildings to form three inner courtyards. At the same time, the use of glass roof ensures the natural lighting of the guest rooms. The three interior courtyards are functionally distinguished from each other to form the hotel's three public spaces: reception space, communication space, and transportation space. We kept the only Chinese toon tree on the site, making the indoor environment more vibrant due to the changes in the four seasons.

Save this picture! Shared communication space. Image © Yu Liu

The hotel has a total of 17 guest rooms and 6 types of units, each of which has different displays and requirements for Intangible Cultural Heritage. And it must be transformed into a comfortable living environment.

Save this picture! Glass roof and Chinese toon tree at night-02. Image © Yu Liu

The LOFT apartment is renovated with the two-row sloping roof structure on the west side, and the roof space height of the traditional building is used to increase the steel structure to divide the room into upper and lower floors. Thus, two types of LOFT units in the north and south are formed.

Save this picture! Loft apartment on the north side-01. Image © Yu Liu