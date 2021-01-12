Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Tokyo Gasshuku-jo / TA+A

Tokyo Gasshuku-jo / TA+A

© Koichi Torimura

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Coliving
Itabashi, Japan
  • Architects: TA+A
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  353
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Koichi Torimura
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: IOC Flooring, NOZAWA CORPORATION, SANKO METAL INDUSTRIAL CO.LTD, SHOWA FRONT Co.Ltd
  • Lead Architect:Kei Ihara
  • Structure Engineers:Eureka
  • Mep Engineers:TA+A
  • Textile Design:Yoko Ando Design
  • City:Itabashi
  • Country:Japan
© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura

Text description provided by the architects. TA+A has completed ‘tokyo gasshuku-jo’, a share house in tokyo‘s itabashi ward with 18 living rooms that develop around a central atrium space. from the atrium, two concrete spiral staircases take residents to the various floors and functions of the building. We have clad the entire length of one of the stairs in double-layered textiles to softly divide the open space to provide enough privacy for different groups of residents.

© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura
Plan - Detail
Plan - Detail
© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura

We have developed ‘tokyo gasshuku-jo’ as a four-story building situated on a corner lot in tokyo’s itabashi ward. the building operates as a one-month limit residence, aiming to create a new form of shared houses where the community is expanding while the inhabitants are constantly changing.

© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura

In the center of the building, a large atrium, complete with the two staircases, directs residents to the 18 living rooms and common spaces of the property. the outer wall of the common space on the fourth floor has been set back about two meters from the building’s perimeter. the remaining space forms an outdoor terrace while the final form of the building allows it to blend in with those that surround it.

© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura
Section - Detail
Section - Detail

Inside, common spaces include two kitchens and a large living room, characterized by a series of stepped levels that define smaller zones for interaction. In order to make the best use of the space and satisfy the space not specified by the module, we adopted a flat wall structure with no columns and beams.

© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura

By using a tubular body like a trunk that rises to protect the central blowout as the center core and performing calculations integrally with the stepped part as the beam element, the floor slabs and rise of the private room group from the center blowout core are all cantilever By taking it out with, the shape of the stepped slab is exposed to the outside as it is. I hope that this architecture will create a month's memories for many people over time.

© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura

Residential Architecture Houses Housing Coliving Japan
Cite: "Tokyo Gasshuku-jo / TA+A" 12 Jan 2021. ArchDaily.

