Lan Villa / Yuan Architects

+ 35

Architect In Charge: Wenyuan Peng

Country: Taiwan (ROC)

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The inspiration of the Lan Villa design came from the sensation of being surrounded by the beauty of nature and mountain landscapes. Located in the mountain area of Xindian district, Lan Villa is where we may reflect on the direction and connections with the spaces within our lives. Throughexperiencing beautiful outdoor scenery, we find ways to interact, live and enrich our life with nature.

The three-story building is located in the corner of an apartment complex on a hill. Due to the terrain, the entrance is located on the second floor. The movement of occupants from the street to the interior is at first horizontal. After advancing to the mountain view area at the back, however, the movement flow becomes vertical as they go upstairs or downstairs.

The middle floor is an open and communal area, where residents are free to explore ways to make use of the space. Cohering gently with the natural environment outside the window, the soft, curved wall in the life space renders its elegance to the living room downstairs and the bedroom upstairs.

The curved wall represents the flow of life through an architectural structure, corresponding to the beauty of the indoor landscape and the outdoor mountain view, redefining the verticality inside the space. As a collector of seasonal changes outdoors as well as an interface of the living space, the wall reflects every variation of light and color on the rolling hills, and casts different colors of light into the living space accordingly.

Revolving around the flow of time, the space interweaves life, nature, and time together. The fluidity of flow in the building establishes great flexibility, giving users freedom to redefine their life space.