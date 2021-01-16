Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Casa Celestina / Ramos Castellano Arquitectos

Casa Celestina / Ramos Castellano Arquitectos

Casa Celestina / Ramos Castellano Arquitectos

© Sergio Pirrone

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Apartments, Commercial Architecture
Mindelo, Cape Verde
  Architect In Charge: Ramos Castellano Arquitectos
  Design Team: Eloisa Ramos, Moreno S. Castellano
  Structural Designer: Ilidio Alexandre
  Builder: Cipriano Tomas
  Carpentry And Furniture Fabrication: Sig. Adriano Gomes
  Paintings: Moreno Castellano
  City: Mindelo
  Country: Cape Verde
© Sergio Pirrone
Text description provided by the architects. The city of Mindelo on the island of Sao Vicente, Capo Verde, west Africa, is expanding rapidly, with 50% of the population under the age of 25, and with a constantly growing touristic flow.

© Sergio Pirrone
Plans
Plans
© Sergio Pirrone
The 60 sqm plot is located in the city's center commercial street. A street that in the last 15 years has transformed its architecture, from residential, with traditional multi-colored one-storey houses, to small 4-storey apartment buildings, with the possibility of one meter overhang on the public road. How could we create an harmonious transition between the old existing, the new and the two existing buildings on the sides of the plot. Above all, as we could have conveyed through a 4-storey vertical façade, the same joy that was in traditional architecture, combining it with a new program.

© Sergio Pirrone
On the ground floor 120 sqm for commercial and co-working use on two levels, the project tries to create a direct dialogue between the space and the street through the openings. The apartments, 6 of 29 sqm each, plus the attic 60 sq m, are designed to allow space to be used in the most flexible and adaptable form.

© Sergio Pirrone
The openings are designed to create an internal external relationship, filtering and selecting the views that contribute to calmness and internal concentration, and at the same time creating a relationship for positioning and size with the architecture of the two lateral buildings.

© Sergio Pirrone
Elevations
Elevations
© Sergio Pirrone
The chromatism of the windows has a direct relationship with the chromatic palette already present in traditional Cabo Verdian architecture, and the movement of the openings absorbs and transfers a dynamism and a dialogue with the street and above all with the stereometry of the neighboring buildings. Local handcraftsmanship and certified pine wood for the furniture, crossed ventilation for the natural climatization of the apartments.

© Sergio Pirrone
The internal furniture follows the same logic of flexibility and transformability of the space that architecture manifests, creating a harmonious and dynamic set of relationships between space and human being. The feeling that you live within the space is calm within a constant moving stream.

Project location

Address: Mindelo, Cape Verde

Ramos Castellano Arquitectos
