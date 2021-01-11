Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. House In Tamagusuku / Studio Cochi Architects

House In Tamagusuku / Studio Cochi Architects

Save this project
House In Tamagusuku / Studio Cochi Architects

© Ooki Jingu© Ooki Jingu© Ooki Jingu© Ooki Jingu+ 29

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Nanjō, Japan
  • Lead Architect:Toshiyuki Igarashi
  • City:Nanjō
  • Country:Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ooki Jingu
© Ooki Jingu

Text description provided by the architects. Okinawa Island, where the house is located, is at the southernmost of Japan. It connects Southeast Asia and Japan. It has a tropical-like climate, its history and culture were influenced a lot by South Asia and another countries. It has an original history and culture. We focused and planes based on the original Okinawan style and culture.

Save this picture!
© Ooki Jingu
© Ooki Jingu
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Ooki Jingu
© Ooki Jingu

The site is located on a slope that extends from the northern hill, surrounded by lush nature. The south side is a little higher than the surrounding area and overlooks the fields and the Pacific Ocean that extends beyond. The building is different from the height difference that was originally on the slope. We also payed attention the beautiful natural environment, to ensure privacy using the height difference.

Save this picture!
© Ooki Jingu
© Ooki Jingu

We made two large roofs with different heights that were put together to connect and to cover the site. Glass doors were then provided at appropriate positions as partitions inside and outside. The glass door can open and shut according to the seasons so you can enjoy all seasons thought these glass doors. The beautiful ocean and nature become pictures through this glass. It makes various spaces and “sequence”. 

Save this picture!
© Ooki Jingu
© Ooki Jingu
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Ooki Jingu
© Ooki Jingu

Our chief aim is to make an open, wind blown, deeply shaded space. Its has common style with old Asian building in tropical settings. This is one of modern Asian architecture's traits, which is to be equal to nature. This is the start line to abolish the category of between nature and architecture.

Save this picture!
© Ooki Jingu
© Ooki Jingu

We used stone, wood, glass, soil, polished concrete and etc. Almost all materials are finished by human hands. These materials are hand-finished which has power as it leaves a human touch and brings architecture closer to nature.

Save this picture!
© Ooki Jingu
© Ooki Jingu

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio Cochi Architects
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "House In Tamagusuku / Studio Cochi Architects" 11 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954648/house-in-tamagusuku-studio-cochi-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream