The Diary House / DA VÀNG studio

+ 41

Lead Architect: Nguyễn Đắc Anh Quân

Interior Designers: Nguyễn Vũ Ý Nhi

City: Sóc Trăng

Country: Vietnam

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in Soc Trang city, which belongs to a small province in the Southwest of Vietnam. The client requests to build a comfy house at which his family can enjoy a resort lifestyle. Long and narrow size (6x45 meters) and long and dark hall are biggest problems of this construction. Therefore, those are things needed to be tackled first.

There are three skylights inside the house to improve indoor air circulation, increase the amount of natural light and natural wind. These are essential elements to harmonize emotions of people living there. The house is divided into multiples blocks with different height to avoid the repetition in a very long space.

Being inspired of the image of a long diary with a series of life events and emotions, the architectures have built this house as a reflection of a person’s life story.

Each corner contains a theme that initiates a unique feeling. Human feelings never end. They only transfer from one to another. So does the interior design of this house. When walking through each corner of the house, a person is able to experience different feelings and never knows when these feelings will end.