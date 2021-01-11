Submit a Project Advertise
Porcuna Parish Center / Pablo Millán

Porcuna Parish Center / Pablo Millán

© Javier Callejas Sevilla

Churches
  • Architects: Pablo Millán
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  695
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Lead Architect:Pablo Millán Millán
  • Clients:Parroquia de Nuestra Señora de la Asunción de Porcuna. Obispado de Jaén.
  • Engineering:Javier Bengoa Díaz.
  • Collaborators:Javer Serrano Terrones; Inmaculada Cervera Montilla; Simona Belmondo; Javier Muñoz Godino.
© Javier Callejas Sevilla

"The air is serene and clothed in beauty and unused light, Salinas, when divine music sounds, governed by your divine hand." Fray Luis de León. I must confess at this point, that the images of Pablo Millán's latest project in Porcuna have captivated me since I first saw them: the brightly white arches, with simple white ribbed vaults on two floors make up two sides of a beautiful courtyard in Porcuna.

© Javier Callejas Sevilla
Placement
© Javier Callejas Sevilla

The other two sides are the dividing walls that, intentionally painted in white, work as a perfect complement to the arcades further adding value to them. For any architect, The EUR of Rome by the architects Giovanni Guerrini, Ernesto Lapadula and Mario Romano immediately comes to mind. Here, with even more content and with proportions capable of relocating us. I am also reminded of Giorgio de Chirico, the Italian surrealist painter, with his series "The Enigma of a Day" that some of us carry in our hearts.

© Javier Callejas Sevilla
Floor Plan-First Floor
© Javier Callejas Sevilla

But, Romano and De Chirico aside, the work of the very young Sevillian architect Pablo Millán is of the highest order. It transmits to us the spirit of the verse with which I started this writing. Serenity, beauty, light, divine music. And, once again, depicted in the very accurate images of Javier Callejas.

© Javier Callejas Sevilla
Axo
© Javier Callejas Sevilla

