Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Alto de Vila 365 House / Terra Arquitectos

Alto de Vila 365 House / Terra Arquitectos

Save this project
Alto de Vila 365 House / Terra Arquitectos

© João Morgado© João Morgado© João Morgado© João Morgado+ 23

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Porto, Portugal
  • Architects: Terra Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  245
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: MICROCRETE, Water Evolution, Konceitus, Porcelanosa, Roca
  • Lead Architects:João Francisco Vieira | Carlos Bessa Pinto
  • Design Team:Maria Ferraz Pereira, Maria João Lobo, Vera dos Santos Martinho
  • Lighting:GPIC
  • Structure:Pedro Faria
  • Contractor:FJBSantos
  • Eletric And Hydraulic:e3e
  • City:Porto
  • Country:Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Text description provided by the architects. Inserted in the urban fabric of Foz Velha - Porto this detached house seeks the balance between the remains of its history combined with contemporaneity. A characteristic that extends from the façade, which preserves and rehabilitates the lower level according to the existing one, to a higher level, which assumes a formal language of its own. The steel rings protruding from the wall serve not only as drip edges but also as chronological union elements.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Considering the space that becomes scant, it is urgent to enhance the constructive capacity of the site, vertically lengthening the building. The house consists of a wide façade only, flanked by two blind facades and a back wall where the inner space may fleetingly breathe into a small patio. The premise of this framework has immediately led to a structure of intermediate floors, in order to facilitate the rise to the social space of the house, which is at the highest level. This verticality is accentuated by a generously sized skylight combined with cantilevered staircases, which seem to lure the user from the very first moment on the inside. The private spaces, where the use of wood is predominant, become hidden in this path.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Despite this criss-crossed distribution, the communication between spaces is a constant, and the visual relationship between the living room and the kitchen is reinforced by an intermediate patio where a steel element becomes the centrepiece, establishing the filter to the outside world.  

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Terra Arquitectos
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "Alto de Vila 365 House / Terra Arquitectos" [Casa Alto de Vila 365 / Terra Arquitectos] 11 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954563/alto-de-vila-365-house-terra-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream