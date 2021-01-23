Manhattan Urban Residence / Kern Architecten

+ 22

Lead Architects: Jorrit van de Laar, Ben Wolters

Design Team: Paul Zuidberg

Bim Engineer: Daniel Ackermans

Contractor: Bouwbedrijf Jongen

Engineer: Van de Vorm engineering

Mep & Hvac Consultants: Traject

Wind Consultant: Peutz

Acoustic Consultants: Koumans & Partners

Technical Installations: Homij

Fire & Safety Consultant: GBB

Landscape Design: Compositie5 landschapsontwerp

City: Roermond

Country: The Netherlands

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The design of the tower was inspired by a simple contradiction in context. On the ground level, the main orientation is focused on the promenade and the harbour. While getting higher the main orientation shifts towards the river and the landscape. This contradiction literally created the twisting form of the tower. By creating a stiff round core, with an elevator and stairs, it was possible to rotate the apartments while getting higher.

The balconies make this rotation visible and create a playful shape. The tower seems to turn and look out over the river. Giving the tower a focus and yet being orientated towards all directions. The round facade is cladded with metal so the round shape is accented by different shades when the light hits the facade.

Standing right near the water, the tower adds a new element to the skyline of Roermond. It forms a landmark for a new urban development focussed on the harbour. The tower has 38 luxury apartments, the smallest being 118m² and the biggest over 200m².

The first levels have 3 apartments per level while the higher levels have 2 apartments per level. With the stiff core and the bearing exterior walls, each apartment can be designed completely to the personal wishes of the owner. Beneath the promenade is a parking garage with two parking places for each apartment.