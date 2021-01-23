Submit a Project Advertise
World
Manhattan Urban Residence / Kern Architecten

Manhattan Urban Residence / Kern Architecten

© Rob van Esch

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Roermond, The Netherlands
  • Architects: Kern Architecten
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Rob van Esch
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Plastica, Balqoon
  • Lead Architects:Jorrit van de Laar, Ben Wolters
  • Design Team:Paul Zuidberg
  • Bim Engineer:Daniel Ackermans
  • Contractor:Bouwbedrijf Jongen
  • Engineer:Van de Vorm engineering
  • Mep & Hvac Consultants:Traject
  • Wind Consultant:Peutz
  • Acoustic Consultants:Koumans & Partners
  • Technical Installations:Homij
  • Fire & Safety Consultant:GBB
  • Landscape Design:Compositie5 landschapsontwerp
  • City:Roermond
© Rob van Esch
© Rob van Esch

Text description provided by the architects. The design of the tower was inspired by a simple contradiction in context. On the ground level, the main orientation is focused on the promenade and the harbour. While getting higher the main orientation shifts towards the river and the landscape. This contradiction literally created the twisting form of the tower. By creating a stiff round core, with an elevator and stairs, it was possible to rotate the apartments while getting higher.

© Rob van Esch
© Rob van Esch

The balconies make this rotation visible and create a playful shape. The tower seems to turn and look out over the river. Giving the tower a focus and yet being orientated towards all directions. The round facade is cladded with metal so the round shape is accented by different shades when the light hits the facade.

© Rob van Esch
© Rob van Esch
Section
Section
© Rob van Esch
© Rob van Esch

Standing right near the water, the tower adds a new element to the skyline of Roermond. It forms a landmark for a new urban development focussed on the harbour. The tower has 38 luxury apartments, the smallest being 118m² and the biggest over 200m².

© Rob van Esch
© Rob van Esch

The first levels have 3 apartments per level while the higher levels have 2 apartments per level. With the stiff core and the bearing exterior walls, each apartment can be designed completely to the personal wishes of the owner. Beneath the promenade is a parking garage with two parking places for each apartment.

© Rob van Esch
© Rob van Esch

