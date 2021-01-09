Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Amwaj Villa / MORIQ

Amwaj Villa / MORIQ

+ 16

Houses
Bahrain
  • Architects: MORIQ
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  778
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2015
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Jotun, Roche Bobois, Bespoke, FLOS, Greece
  • Lead Architects:Riyaz Quraishi, Simeen Quraishi
  • Interior Designers:Moriq
  • Landscape Architects :Moriq
  • Project Construction:Ghumais Constructions Company W.L.L, Bahrain
  • Mep & Hvac:Ghumais Constructions Company W.L.L, Bahrain
  • Project Management :Ghumais Constructions Company W.L.L, Bahrain
  • Country:Bahrain
Courtesy of MORIQ
Courtesy of MORIQ

Text description provided by the architects. The house was meant for a single family, situated in a posh locality in Amwaj, Bahrain. The plot was 690 sqm and the total built came up to 778 sqm/8371sft. The owners wanted a modern, contemporary styled home with strong emphasis on interior architecture and strong interior/exterior connections.

Courtesy of MORIQ
Courtesy of MORIQ
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Courtesy of MORIQ
Courtesy of MORIQ

The home was planned on 3 levels with just the living levels and kitchen plus dining on the lower floor. A well equipped gym with steam and sauna were planned on the rear side. Two bedrooms with a non dedicated home theatre comprises the mid level. Master suite with multi dress rooms and multi toilets is planned on the last level. All three levels are connected by means of a staircase and a lift. Difference of levels and double heights perk up the interiors. Large floor to ceiling glasses connect the outside with the inside.

Courtesy of MORIQ
Courtesy of MORIQ

Specks of colors were used in furniture and artifacts only keeping the basic canvas neutral  (in greys and whites). Grey white travertine were used as floors. Walls were in shades of greys and ceiling were pristine white. Distressed wallpapers were used on strategic walls. A custom designed chimney is the center of attraction in the dining area. A large scaled log of wood was used as the grab bar for the staircase. Skylights bring in a lot of natural light.

First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Courtesy of MORIQ
Courtesy of MORIQ

Old reclaimed doors as used as interior elements. Every room has visual and physical access to the outside. Furniture is from Italian brands. Rugs and lamps are all hand picked. As mentioned earlier the emphasis was more on scale, proportions and integration rather than on decoration. The final look is simple and uncluttered both in architecture and interior.

Courtesy of MORIQ
Courtesy of MORIQ

Project gallery

