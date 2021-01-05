Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
KVI Notary Office / Studio Kota

KVI Notary Office / Studio Kota

Offices
Kecamatan Serpong, Indonesia
  • Architects: Studio Kota
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  460
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  William Sutanto
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Sika, Dulux, Lysaght, Artico Elevator, Philips
  • Architect In Charge:Erick Kristanto
  • Design Team:Wendy Sudibyo, Farrel Prahaditya, Vinna Octavia, Farrah Muzakar
  • Structure Consultant:Leonardy - PT.Wijaya Tata Estika
  • Mep Consultant:PT. Adikarya Bina Elektrindo
  • Architectural Finish Contractor:Komune
  • Structure Contractor :PT.Permata Dwi Lestari
  • Mep Contractor :Adikarya Bina Elektrindo (MEP)
  • City:Kecamatan Serpong
  • Country:Indonesia
© William Sutanto
Text description provided by the architects. The project is a three-storey notary office building located in a low-density neighborhood in BSD, a satellite city in the outskirt of Jakarta. The plot is situated in the corner of a housing block overlooking a busy intersection. Unobstructed view of the street, freedom on the design options, better daylighting and ventilations are some benefits of this corner plot.

© William Sutanto
Ground Floor Plan
© William Sutanto
The objective for this project is to create a pleasant work environment for the employees as well as to provide a warm reception for visiting clients. Those objectives are then carefully translated into a building design which addresses client’s requirements and ambition. Inspired by Jenga blocks and checker board these programmatic cubes are strategically placed within the building envelope to create an alternating indoor-outdoor, opaque-transparent situation. It would be an interesting experience to stroll through series of space with different spatial quality within the same building.

© William Sutanto
In terms of natural lighting; some rooms are benefited from basic window fenestration while others get the daylight from perimeter skylight. This simple strategy is applied strategically to different rooms due to its specific program. The solid-void composition on the façade shows how the subtractions strategy play out in the building mass. The indentation on the façade not only contributes to composition but also gives enough depth for shading and cover from the rain.

© William Sutanto
Offices and meeting room are the main programs for this building. First floor of the building is dedicated for client reception and meeting rooms while second and third floor are mainly for work area.  Single flight stairs are the main vertical circulation in the building; elevator and ramps are also added for disability access. Outdoor terraces are added on the third floor of the building overlooking the surrounding neighborhood. This addition to the work environment functions as break area for the staffs which contributes to the well-being and productivity of the staffs.  

Section AA
Concrete, wood and steel are the main materials used in the project. The grooved concrete façade is selected to complement the strong presence of the cubes, to glorify the abstractness of the form. The clarity of façade’s texture can be seen when shadow casted on the grooves. Touch of warm element from the wood in the interior space balances the cold and brutal feeling of the concrete.

© William Sutanto
Project location

Address:Jl. Komp. Bsd, Lengkong Wetan, Kec. Serpong, Kota Tangerang Selatan, Banten 15310, Indonesia

Studio Kota
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesIndonesia
Cite: "KVI Notary Office / Studio Kota" 05 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954259/kvi-notary-office-studio-kota> ISSN 0719-8884

