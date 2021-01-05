Risch House / Kiltro Polaris Arquitectura

+ 28

Houses • Cancun, Mexico
Architects: Kiltro Polaris Arquitectura

Area: 180 m²

Year: 2020

Manufacturers: AutoDesk BTicino Cemex, Corev, Grupo Tenerife, RICASA, RICCETTI

Lead Architects: Victor Ebergenyi Kelly

Design Team: Noe Urquijo, Valeria Villanueva, Yissel Alanis, Jimena Robles, Daniel Schondube

Engineering: PORDIMEX. Ing. Alfredo de la Cruz

City: Cancun

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Risch is located on a corner lot within a controlled access residential neighborhood. It is a house for a family of five in which most of the expectations of its future inhabitants were integrated while respecting the guidelines of the residential complex. At the same time, a strategy was proposed to control the cost and time of construction.

Both to avoid the anodyne context and for protection from rain and sun, the house was closed to the outside, but the decision was made to open it to the inside of the plot, and thus provide natural light and illumination to all its areas.

Thanks to its simple structure, the house allows the integration of the garden to the living/dining room through a sliding panel that runs across the width of the plot, providing a spatial continuity that eliminates the line between the house and its garden.

The idea of a compact home, integrated with simple materials, efficient construction, and easy maintenance resulted in a practical, discreet, and unpretentious architectural object.