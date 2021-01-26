Bey Arquitectura Unveils Punta Cana Garden Villas in the Dominican Republic

Architecture practice Bey Arquitectura has shared details of the firm's Punta Cana Bey Garden project in the Dominican Republic. The 28 loft-type villas were designed to connect with the surrounding natural context and support the implementation of renewable energy. Located in the heart of Bávaro, the project is sited near shopping malls, restaurants, schools, the Punta Cana Airport and the beach.

The Bey Garden project was sold out in just 5 weeks after the pre-sale launch. The team notes that the design was inspired by the sun rays of the Punta Cana beach sunset and features a series of simple building volumes. Inside, the villas are made with compact open spaces with backyard gardens in every house with floor-to-ceiling windows.

The Bey Garden project is the first project in Punta Cana to include the pre-installation of solar panels. As a result, all units are solar panel ready to encourage the owners to use clean energy. Located in the central area of the complex, the social amenities and recreational spaces are composed of a swimming pool, a multi-use roof, kids’ playground and a park space.

News via Bey Arquitectura