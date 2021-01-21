STL Architects Create Minimalist Design for Korean Museum of Urbanism and Architecture

Architecture and urban planning studio STL Architects has created a design concept for the Korean Museum of Urbanism and Architecture in Sejong, South Korea. The team's minimalist approach features open, airy interiors and rectilinear building volumes located within the National Museum Complex Master Plan. The design aims to re-address the idea of Human Ecology by exploring ways to intensify the relationship between humans and their natural, social, and built environments.

In a world increasingly separated from nature, and often each other, the design was made to recognize larger conditions of social hardship, the climate crisis and the global pandemic. As STL states, "this represents a uniquely momentous time in which our buildings can be active agents to assist us in reconsidering our relationship to nature, to the built environment and to each other."

The proposal for new Korean Museum of Urbanism and Architecture was made to strengthen the relationship between its visitors and the natural, social and built environments that are part of the Museum.

The design team made the KMUA proposal to establish a dialog between these environments by making it purposely difficult to detect where architecture ends and landscape begins, and by blurring the lines between interior and exterior ensuring the visual and physical continuity of the museum with the rest of the National Museum Complex.

News via STL Architects