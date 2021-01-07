Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Goon Yard / KSOUL Studio

Goon Yard / KSOUL Studio

Goon Yard / KSOUL Studio

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurants & Bars, Coffee Shop
Vietnam
  Architects: KSOUL Studio
  Area: 23
  Year: 2020
  Photographs: Huynh Van Long
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Dulux, Kohler, CONPA, EUROTO, MaiKa, TRUONG THANH CONTAINER
  Architect In Charge: Huynh The Nguyen
  Design Team: Ksoul Studio
  Client: Mr. Khoa, Goon Yard
  Engineering: Mr. Bui Van Bac, HMP Construction Company
  Country: Vietnam
Text description provided by the architects. Goon Yard is one of the most remarkable and inspiring start-up project in the past several months. After long haul meetings and discussions with customers, we finally came up with a breakthrough change in our design style in order to approach the most potential market in Westside - Can Tho city.

Plan
Plan
Goon Yard is inspired by the industrialism style, the key characteristic of Can Tho as it is having a great advancement to itself. Especially, as we wish to create an endurable value and tempt to be unique in the coffee market in Can Tho, Ksoul has added modern, lively, and hectic images of a soon-to-be big city.

Elevation A
Elevation A
Making use of container images with orange is the main tone and sky-blue is the reflection, Ksoul has generated architecture values which are eye-catching and tempting, transforming a large location to the most outstanding coffee store on Mac Thien Tich street.

Project gallery

Project location

Address: 44 Đ. Mạc Thiên Tích, Xuân Khánh, Ninh Kiều, Cần Thơ, Vietnam

KSOUL Studio
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop Vietnam
Cite: "Goon Yard / KSOUL Studio" 07 Jan 2021. ArchDaily.

