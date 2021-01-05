Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Brickly Affair Residence / Greyscale Design Studio

Brickly Affair Residence / Greyscale Design Studio

© Anand Jaju

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bengaluru, India
  Architect In Charge: Ninu Ahluwalia
  Design Team: Girish Mysore, Sanjay Kumar, Magesh Manohar
  Bengaluru
  India
© Anand Jaju
© Anand Jaju

Text description provided by the architects. It was a joy to design for interactive clients as sushma and srinidhi who come with a design view and vision on how they want their abode to feel like. They wanted the language of rawness of material to speak in their house. Emphasis has been to bring about maximum beauty  of every raw material used and let it speak.

© Anand Jaju
© Anand Jaju
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

The diagonally placed brick structure forms the façade of the house. This not only creates a beautiful fascia but also helps bring the out inside home during day and showcases the play of inside light at night. The interiors are created using concrete, mild steel, wood and terracotta. All these materials interact with each other very well and lends its beauty seamlessly to one another.

© Anand Jaju
© Anand Jaju
Section 03
Section 03
© Anand Jaju
© Anand Jaju

The focal-point of the house is the open kitchen which overlooks the garden on one side and internal green courtyard on the other. The pantry is built in a way that it extends to become the dining table as well, and entire family spends a substantial part of their day there.

© Anand Jaju
© Anand Jaju

There are 3 levels to the house. 1st is for interaction, 2nd for living area for parents and kids and 3rd for grand parents to stay and 2 terraces for relaxed evenings. The requirements of rain water harvesting, composting etc have also been inculcated. The louvered windows opens into the central courtyard overlooking the well grown greenery and sound of flowing water.

© Anand Jaju
© Anand Jaju

Greyscale Design Studio
Cite: "Brickly Affair Residence / Greyscale Design Studio" 05 Jan 2021. ArchDaily.

