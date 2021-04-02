Paralelas Villa / PLUG

+ 21

Architecture Project Collaborators: Daniel Rodriguez, Alfonsina Rosas, Sayuri Buenfíl, Yoshimi Hirouchi.

Landscape Project Collaborators: Pablo Herrera- Lasso, Jair Benitez,

Clients: Mena&Munch

Structural Engineering Project: SUMICON, Mauro Caamal

Electrical And Mechanical Engineering Project: ITRES, Fernando Garza

Construction: Mena&Munch, TACO, Alejandro Patrón

Landscape: PLUG architecture

City: Mérida

Country: Mexico

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Parallel Dwellings. Two residential strips that run alongside a linear garden of activity. The proposal responds to the request of a construction company for design of two residences for sale in a first phase and a possible third one for a second phase, all of them in contiguous plots of 15 x 50m each.

In response to this, a linear organization is proposed that amplifies longitudinal perception of the lot by establishing two programmed bands: one of domestic activities within a modulated elliptical arches pattern (prefabricated on site) along 5 x 50m and leaving another parallel strip of outdoor activities, promoting that all residents have daily contact (contemplative and interactive) with the longitudinal garden. Additionally, the domestic strip is surrounded by equipped walls that allow to contain support program of each interior activity; The depth of openings within these walls helps protect from sun and side views, as well as providing views, lighting and ventilation to interior.

The orientation of strips helps native vegetation to refresh internal and external atmosphere, because it alienates itself from prevailing winds and makes garden enjoyable in sunny hours throughout the year, very necessary in a city that daily reaches very high temperatures (especially in summer). The opportunity offered by integrating, to the idea of inhabiting, multiple atmospheres of outdoor activity within domestic landscape is a necessity now more than ever. The garden is to the house as the house is to the garden.