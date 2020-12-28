Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
The Westin Miyako Kyoto / Chapel Renovation / KATORI archi+design associates

The Westin Miyako Kyoto / Chapel Renovation / KATORI archi+design associates

© Tomohiro Sakashita

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Chapel, Restoration
Kioto, Japan
  • Design Team:Takenori Katori, Fumi Habara
  • Lighting Design :ModuleX Incorporated
  • Acoustical Design :Naniwa Chiba Acoustics Incorporated
  • Client:Kintetsu Miyako Hotels International Incorporated
  • Contractor:KINSO Incorporated
  • City:Kioto
  • Country:Japan
© Tomohiro Sakashita
© Tomohiro Sakashita

Text description provided by the architects. Founded 130 years ago, the Westin Miyako Kyoto is an elegant hotel with a proud history nestled into the foothills of the city’s Higashiyama district. That same elegance and quality were essential in this major renovation and earthquake retrofit of the chapel, which occupies a separate building on the hotel property.

© Tomohiro Sakashita
© Tomohiro Sakashita
Plan
Plan

Over the course of the two-year project, we utilized as much of the existing framework as possible, adding a wooden ceiling lattice interwoven with indirect lighting to evoke sunlight pouring through the branches of trees. We also strengthened the connection with the woods behind the building by redesigning the windows.

© Tomohiro Sakashita
© Tomohiro Sakashita
Section
Section
© Tomohiro Sakashita
© Tomohiro Sakashita

The wooden louvers on the walls create a sense of depth and rhythm, both tying the entire space together by linking to the ceiling lattice and ensuring the high quality, serene reverberations required in a chapel. As a show of respect to the abundant natural surroundings, rock and wood take center stage in this sacred space imbued with a traditional Japanese aesthetic.    

© Tomohiro Sakashita
© Tomohiro Sakashita

Project location

Address: Higashiyama-ku, Kyoto, Kyoto Prefecture, Japan

Religious Architecture Worship Chapel Refurbishment Restoration Japan
Cite: "The Westin Miyako Kyoto / Chapel Renovation / KATORI archi+design associates" 28 Dec 2020. ArchDaily.

