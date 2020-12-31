Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Germany
  5. Pflug Installation / Christoph Hesse Architects

Pflug Installation / Christoph Hesse Architects

Save this project
Pflug Installation / Christoph Hesse Architects

Courtesy of Christoph Hesse Architects© Laurian Ghinitoiu© Laurian Ghinitoiu© Laurian Ghinitoiu+ 10

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installations & Structures
Medebach, Germany
  • Architect In Charge:Christoph Hesse
  • City:Medebach
  • Country:Germany
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Pflug reminisces of the village’s rural origins. Digitized records that tell stories of ancestors’ daily life are reproduced.

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

A staircase takes you down into the walkable sculpture to wander around and to listen to the old tales on a bench with a view over the fields and the landscape.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Christoph Hesse Architects
Courtesy of Christoph Hesse Architects
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Despite the fatiguing and arduous life, the stories advocate finding joy and satisfaction in life.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Referinghausen, 59964 Medebach, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Christoph Hesse Architects
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureGermany
Cite: "Pflug Installation / Christoph Hesse Architects" 31 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954030/pflug-christoph-hesse-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream