House in Santarém / dp Arquitectos

Houses • Portugal Architects: dp Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 287 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Lead Architect: Diamantino Pinho

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on the perimeter of an allotment, overlooking the countryside. It is organized with service area on the North side, social area in the center, and a bedroom area on the other end, all facing the generous patio with swimming pool.

Privacy is one of the worked topics, in the demanding task of harmonizing the built in the

territory. The volumes and elevations are organized as a visual reference on the main road axis of the allotment. Contrary to the thankless strategy of the other lots, the pre-existing trees are defended, with their valuable shade under the intense heat of the Ribatejo.

Comfort and simplicity of living are desired, without hurting the will of the design. The search for simplicity is a complex process.