Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. India
  5. Lucky Chan Restaurant / MAIA Design Studio

Lucky Chan Restaurant / MAIA Design Studio

Save this project
Lucky Chan Restaurant / MAIA Design Studio

© Gokul Rao Kadam© Gokul Rao Kadam© Gokul Rao Kadam© Gokul Rao Kadam+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurants & Bars, Interior Design, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Bengaluru, India
  • Architects: MAIA Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Gokul Rao Kadam
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Atelier Lumy's, Smith Interiors
  • Architect In Charge:Shruti Jaipuria
  • Design Team:Roshni Ramnane, Rahul Chugh
  • Contractor :Winkle Mathias
  • Lighting:Atelier Lumy's
  • Channapatna Execution:Atul Johri Designs, Tulsi Farms
  • Furniture:Smith Interiors
  • City:Bengaluru
  • Country:India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Gokul Rao Kadam
© Gokul Rao Kadam

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Bangalore, India, the ground floor of a two storey home was leased for this trendy, casual Asian restaurant. Originally designed to be a home, the 150SQM layout is fragmented and the ceiling heights very low.

Save this picture!
© Gokul Rao Kadam
© Gokul Rao Kadam
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

The designers wanted to use local materials and traditional Indian craft techniques in a modern relevant context. A 250 module wooden installation was created in collaboration with local artisans in the nearby township of Channapatna. Specializing in hand lathe woodwork and natural lacquering for over two centuries, this art form is 100% eco-friendly and handmade. The lacquers are natural, and the colors derived from natural sources: red - manjista root, yellow - turmeric & tesu flower, green - Indigo extracted from Indigo dyes and brown - walnut bark.

Save this picture!
© Gokul Rao Kadam
© Gokul Rao Kadam

Each module is hand turned and the forms deliberately kept modern in order to fit the context. The modules are fixed 450mm apart from one another in a grid format. Large inverted beams cutting the space on all sides are clad with mirrors. The mirror reflects the installation creating an illusion of extension to infinity. The visual effect makes the large 900mm beams disappear, thus opening up the space and making it lighter.

Save this picture!
© Gokul Rao Kadam
© Gokul Rao Kadam

Locally mined light grey granite Sadharalli, and light birch wood paneling, are used extensively on the walls and floors of the restaurant to create a subtle neutral backdrop. Intricate layering of the Sadharalli creates a subtle sophisticated texture. Patterned mosaic tiles in reds, greens and yellows pop out against the subtle textural quality of the stone and wood. Pastel pinks and greens are used to tie the palette together and add the youth/edge that was needed to make this a trendy fast casual restaurant.

Save this picture!
Interior Elevation 04
Interior Elevation 04
Save this picture!
© Gokul Rao Kadam
© Gokul Rao Kadam

Raw silk lamps were custom made in Pondicherry. The chairs are hand-woven with coir, another traditional craft, usually used in making charpoys, a traditional Indian day bed. The restaurant has been designed in an endeavor to use local materials and craft in a contemporary context.

Save this picture!
© Gokul Rao Kadam
© Gokul Rao Kadam

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bengaluru, Karnataka, India

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MAIA Design Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsIndia
Cite: "Lucky Chan Restaurant / MAIA Design Studio" 28 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953988/lucky-chan-restaurant-maia-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream