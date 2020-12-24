Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Kasa House / Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates

Kasa House / Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Kariya, Japan
  • Architects: Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  146
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Jw-CAD, LIXIL　, Mitsubishi, Odelic
  • Architect In Charge:Katsutoshi Sasaki
  • Design Team:Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates
  • Structure Company:Tatsumi Terado Structural Studio
  • Construction Company:Toyonaka construction Company Limited
  • City:Kariya
  • Country:Japan
Courtesy of Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates
Text description provided by the architects. To what extent can a house incorporate the surrounding environment? Although the area is dotted with farmland, the houses around the site are separated by walls and fences, just like in urban areas. In this project, I used a large roof to create a gentle connection between the surrounding environment and the interior spaces and activities of daily life.

Courtesy of Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates
Ground Floor Plan
Courtesy of Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates
The floor plan is based on the dimensions derived from the verification of daily life activities, and consists of 2.3m wide rooms in a cross shape. Around the rooms, four eaves are arranged as a garden. A dining room and a sofa space intervene in a part of the garden. Each room receives light and wind from the two adjacent gardens.

Courtesy of Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates
The generous space under the eaves opens up the family's activities from rain and sunshine. Each garden has a different purpose, such as outdoor living, entrance approach, vegetable garden, and laundry drying.

Courtesy of Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates
Sections CC and DD
The eaves of a Japanese house are usually placed at the edge of the building by about one meter, but in this project, the eaves are reversed and placed under the roof with a narrow interior space and depth. By reinterpreting the relationship between the interior and the eaves, the living space is intended to extend to the outside and to the surrounding environment, including the farmland. It is a house that shades the farmland and connects the environment and lifestyle.

Courtesy of Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates
Project gallery

