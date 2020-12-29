Chongqing Liangjiang New District Comprehensive Command Center / Shanghai Dushe Architectural Design

+ 45

Architect In Charge: Kege Ling

Design Team: Wei Hu, Tianqi Ding, Zhilin Li, Xinzhun Xie

Project Management: Yanning Xu, Juntao Kong

Collaborator: Southwest Institute Chongqing Branch

Client: Chongqing Liangjiang Collaborative Innovation Zone Construction Coordination Leading Group Office, Chongqing Liangjiang New District Longxing Industrial Park Construction Investment Co.,Ltd.

City: Chongqing

Country: China

Chongqing, a 4D magical city, mountains can always bring new imagination and surprises to the space

Chongqing Liangjiang New District Comprehensive Command Center, this office building of less than 3,000 square meters, a paradise-like mountain environment, three private landscape courtyards with different personalities, and a seven-level full-view large terrace, each of which is extremely scarce. All are cleverly integrated in an office space, which is an explosion of imagination.

Chongqing is a mountain city. Respecting the mountains means respecting the "Chongqing context"

As a mountain city, Chongqing is the most important feature and carrier. From the very beginning, we abandoned the traditional methods of peak-cutting and valley-filling. Instead, we used mountains as a construction element, adopted the design concept of "constructing with the trend", and explored new possibilities of space and experience by integrating with the mountains. The project is located in the innovation zone of Liangjiang New District, which provides office, catering, display and other functions for the construction of the command center of the new district, covering an area of ​​about 3,000 square meters. The base is located at a local commanding height, facing the lake in the east, and overlooking the panoramic view of the new district on three sides, with excellent landscape resources. The main road on the east side, and the secondary road on the west side on the south side, have a long and narrow land geometry and a height difference of more than 20 meters.

"Creating with the trend" the height difference of the mountains brings spatial diversity

We arrange the three functional groups of catering service, office and exhibition hall in a dislocation along the elevation of the mountain according to their functional attributes to minimize earthwork adjustment. At the same time, each functional group does not block each other's landscape view. The roof of the next floor is also the upper floor. Platform.

The rendering is just the beginning, the design system is the guarantee of the completion of the building, the color of materials should consider the local climate and environment

Most of the lead-gray weather in Chongqing is gloomy, and gray and dark colors tend to give people a feeling of depression in this environment. Therefore, the main material color is white-toned imitation stone concrete, which is low-key and stable and shows a sense of existence. The vertical entity adopts dark gray. The cultural stone, the rough texture is integrated with the mountain, and it forms an interesting contrast with the delicate white main material.

Detailed control-guarantee of landing

We want to present the pure and low-key architectural characteristics, without showing off the facade too much. The overhanging eaves is the main performance element, using white-gray concrete hanging slabs, horizontally using staggered seams, and vertical tongue-and-groove joints to enhance the volume of the facade, and the groove division weakens the scale and reduces the weight of overhanging eaves.