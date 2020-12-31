Par House / CoA Arquitectura

+ 25

Construction: Fabrica

Collaborators: Diana Quiroz Chávez, Tania Robles Lomelín, Diego Malo, Yael Peñuñuri, Juan Pablo Pérez, Román Valencia

Structural Engineer: CEROMOTION - Juan Jesús Aguirre

City: Zapopan

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. The assignment consisted in a couple of houses for rent on a subdivided land.

A three level mirror scheme was developed leaving the circulation cores at the center and placing in the extremes the room areas to free up a space of central patios. Which, integrated to the posterior servitudes, provide an open space in “L” as an extension of the public areas of the house.

You enter through the circulation core which is solved with a light materiality of metal and wood, and from this you can enter into the room areas, structured with apparent beams and prefabricated vaults.

The circulation volume opens in a north south direction with a double height window, which has a lattice of cement tiles to filter the light and limit the views. The same is used in the service rooms and as a covering on the first volume of the main façade.

The material and color palette is reduced to the maximum while seeking neutrality and warmth.