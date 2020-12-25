Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. House Pescador 14 / Franca AdC

House Pescador 14 / Franca AdC

Save this project
House Pescador 14 / Franca AdC

© César Béjar Studio© César Béjar Studio© César Béjar Studio© César Béjar Studio+ 17

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Cancún, Mexico
  • Architects: Franca AdC
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2475 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  César Béjar Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Carpintería Acuario, Interceramic, R+O Canceleria, STRNG, kimikolor
  • Lead Architects:Viridiana López, Nora Sevilla
  • Design Team:Viridiana López, Nora Sevilla
  • City:Cancún
  • Country:Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© César Béjar Studio
© César Béjar Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Pescador 14 is a house located in a residential neighborhood in south Cancun, where the land is delimited by adjoining buildings. The ground where this project was developed has a view to a privileged green area we wanted to capture in all areas of the house, without sacrificing the client´s privacy.

Save this picture!
© César Béjar Studio
© César Béjar Studio
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© César Béjar Studio
© César Béjar Studio

The house is conceived as a solid volume perforated in different parts of the scheme, generating movement in the façades, terraces, balconies and courtyards.

Save this picture!
© César Béjar Studio
© César Béjar Studio
Save this picture!
© César Béjar Studio
© César Béjar Studio

The outline opens its view to the park, with a set of frames which allow the connection between interior-exterior through voids and lattices. Inside, a double height was proposed as an articulating element between the two levels, which generates a greater sense of spaciousness, connecting the areas both functionally and visually. 

Save this picture!
© César Béjar Studio
© César Béjar Studio

The way to separate the project from the existing border was to provide the house with a service corridor which served also to illuminate and ventilate the east facade.

Save this picture!
© César Béjar Studio
© César Béjar Studio
Save this picture!
Section 02
Section 02
Save this picture!
© César Béjar Studio
© César Béjar Studio

The materiality of the project had to reflect the traditional methods of the region; therefore, warm tones were proposed in the different materials; natural and pigmented chukum, wood, washed concrete and flagstone which was used in the apparent masonry.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Franca AdC
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "House Pescador 14 / Franca AdC" [Casa Pescador 14 / Franca AdC] 25 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953808/house-pescador-14-franca-adc> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream