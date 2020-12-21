Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
JE House / LR Arquitectura

JE House / LR Arquitectura

© Horacio Virissimo

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Guadalajara, Mexico
  • Architects: LR Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2669 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Horacio Virissimo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Chaos Group, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Autodeks, CASTEL, Electrica Variedades, Ferrosa, Teka, Trimble Navigation, Vidriería Lázaro Cárdenas, Viveros DENMAYA
  • Lead Architects:Carlos Teodoro Rodriguez-Laura, Eduardo Lassala Orozco
  • Design Team:Marisol Favela, Miriam Ortiz
  • Structure:TADE
  • City:Guadalajara
  • Country:Mexico
© Horacio Virissimo
Text description provided by the architects. The project centers on providing suitable conditions so that, through flexible spaces, the needs of a family will be satisfied throughout its development.

© Horacio Virissimo
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Horacio Virissimo
Composed of two elements, the volumes are clearly presented. They display a constant duality through contrasts between their materials, textures, and proportions.

© Horacio Virissimo
© Horacio Virissimo
With a touch of lightness, the posterior element is suspended to reveal the social spaces and to allow them to extend into the garden. Private and service spaces are kept within the volumes.

© Horacio Virissimo
Sections
Sections
© Horacio Virissimo
In summary, the project is conceived as more than just two elements that contain needs. It strives to be a constant in the growth of its residents, to transcend in the different stages of life of the family members as a witness that remains unchanged through time.

© Horacio Virissimo
Project gallery

