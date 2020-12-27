Hi Sea Floating Hotel / Balance Design

+ 43

Architect In Charge: Xinmeng Dong

City: Zhangzhou

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The hotel is located in the sea area of Dongshan Island in Fujian, 500m from the coastline. It is like a floating island, which has no borders with the land, and is independent from the mundane world. In terms of the design layout, Hi Sea pays equal attention to aesthetics and safety.

At the beginning of construction, considering natural factors such as ocean currents and monsoons, the architects accurately calculated buoyancy based on fish raft construction technology and reserved surplus bearing capacity to ensure that the main body of the building is strong and can withstand hurricane. The selection of materials is very rigorous. The roof adopts decorative materials commonly used in airport terminals and yachts, which are corrosion-resistant and acid-resistant. The outdoor deck is made of weather-resistant flooring, with a texture comparable to solid wood, which is environmentally friendly and fire preventive. In addition, connecting cables from the seabed solves the problem of power supply. At night, everything is silent, only the waves are playfully beating the house. The whole building seems to open mind to the ocean, satisfying people's yearning for nature and purity.

The 500 square meters space is equipped with a living room, 3 guest rooms and a kitchen. Boats and kayaks are docked next to the building. Whether it is friend gathering, family dinners or business development activities, you can have fun here. The principle of only receiving one group of guests at a time ensures the hotel's privacy.

The interior design is simple and concise, the basic tone of the original wood color creates a warm and friendly atmosphere, and the diamond-shaped carpet and polygonal coffee table inject a sense of fashion into the space. The large area of foldable glass is like a huge movie screen, and the infinite seascape seamlessly transits to the interior. The relationship between man, nature, and architectural space is quietly set up at this moment.

The scenery seen in each bedroom is different. The designer strives for the maximum open area, allowing natural light to cast in from all corners of the windows, where brightness and darkness intertwine, warm current and breeze blend. There are coffee tables, tables and chairs on the balcony. Even if you do nothing, you can feel the slowness and comfort of life.

Hi Sea created by him is such an existence. It is dedicated to digging and guiding the user's living experience, and reshaping the relationship between people and space through the power of nature.