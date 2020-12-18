Cala Saona House / Biombo Architects

+ 25

Houses, House Interiors • Indonesia Architects: Biombo Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 650 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: KIE

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Lumion Sika Dulux Toto Dekson , GERMANY BRILLIANT , INDICO BALI , Modena , Niro granite , Trimble Navigation Manufacturers:

Architect In Charge: Nacho Atienza, Beatriz Alejandre

Design Team: Biombo Architects

Engineering And Construction: CV Jayaba

Landscape: Biombo Architects

Collaborators: Pointerior, Indico Furniture

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. This is a family home for 2 architects with 2 kids. This villa design, was born from the aim of creating a family place, capable to host all the family when they come to visit us to Bali. We both come from big families, and big families tend to travel in groups, so when they come to visit, is never just couple of them coming…

So for that, we designed a main house called Cala Saona, with 5 bedroom en-suite for the main family building and then, taking advantage of the natural slope of the plot, we created in another level under the pool, a guest pavilion named “Batukaru Suites” with another 3 bedroom en-suite, all with individual and private pools and terrace.

Both units have the option to have independent access from the parking area as well as the option to inter-connect to each other inside the property. This layout allows the property to be used as 2 separate units or as a bigger 8 bedroom villa, so the villas would work equally well as either a residence or rental property or both at the same time. This oasis is located in the heart of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia, on a plot that is facing sunset and surrounded by stunning rice fields.

Cala Saona. Designed to be able to fully open it or fully enclose, with cross ventilation throughout, inside you will find our favorite feature: an amazing indoor tropical garden with a double height of 9 m that surrounds a sunken living area. Beside this, there is a spacious dining table and the kitchen (enclosable from dining by hidden doors) with an island with bar and stools. In this level there is also another bedroom with the capacity to be used by a handicap person, with en-suite bathroom.

Large covered terraces and outdoor dining area, plus a sunken seating facing a pool bar, perfect for enjoying the 365 sunsets of the year with no walls - just rice fields and spectacular volcano views. Probably the most iconic feature of the villa and what gives the name “Cala Saona” is a beach pool of around 17m, made of local cream marble converting the water color into a Caribbean sandy beach, surrounded by a jungle of coconut trees.

With even better views the first floor has 3 spacious bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms, one of them with freestanding black bathtub integrated in the bedroom and facing the ricefieldsn and another large outdoor terrace. Lastly, in the basement, a multi-function room, en-suite, able to be used as a cinema room or kids playing room, gym, office etc… spacious storage room as well as a laundry and linen area plus a staff toilet.

Batukaru Suites. The guest pavilion contains another 3 bedroom suites, with unobstructed views, each of them having their own private glass pool and terrace with outdoor seating, en-suite bathroom etc. This is the perfect boutique “hotel” of 3 units with private pool overlooking the rice fields and beautiful tropical nature.