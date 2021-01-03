Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
InStone Apartment / Atelier DRK

InStone Apartment / Atelier DRK

Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Portugal
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Text description provided by the architects. In an early seventies building, we found an uncharacterized apartment, too compartmentalized and with little natural light. The challenge was to bring a contemporary language ensuring the comfort of modern living under controlled costs.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
Proposal Floor Plan
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Severely constrained by the available space, the highly detailed works of dismantling partition walls and build new space guides brought a new distribution and a smoother transition between rooms. Finding structural walls made of stone and the impossibility of their removal brought a new problem. Keeping the stone visible turned the problem into a solution, marking the character of the space as well as its own uniqueness and exclusivity.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Exploring the idea of evolutionary and adaptable architecture, incorporating flexibility into planning and designing, brought in concepts suited to the different requirements of the space appropriation, allowing the use of a hallway as an office or turn a reading area into a guest room. 

© Ivo Tavares Studio
The extreme care of working the light as a shaping element of the space combined with the selection of natural claddings highlights the stone, assuring the elegance and distinction of the different rooms, making the experience of this space absolutely distinctive.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
Project location

Address:Guarda, 6300, Portugal

DRK.Architects
WoodStoneConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsPortugal
Cite: "InStone Apartment / Atelier DRK" [Apartamento inStone / Atelier DRK] 03 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953501/instone-apartment-atelier-drk> ISSN 0719-8884

