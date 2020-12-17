Submit a Project Advertise
DESCENTE BLANC Sapporo Store / Schemata Architects

DESCENTE BLANC Sapporo Store / Schemata Architects

Retail, Store, Retail Interiors
Sapporo, Japan
  Architects: Schemata Architects
  Area:  54
  Year:  2020
  Photographs:  Kenta Hasegawa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: ENDO Lighting Corporation
  Architect In Charge:Jo Nagasaka, Schemata Architects
  Design Team:Shoichi Sato
  Construction:TANK
  Graphic Collaborator:village
  Lighting Collaborator:ENDO Lighting Corporation
  Sapporo
  Japan
© Kenta Hasegawa

Text description provided by the architects. We designed a DESCENTE BLANC shop-in-shop at Stellar Place, a shopping mall in Sapporo. While it is the smallest among all the DESCENTE BLANC stores, we took advantage of its relatively wide storefront to display the merchandize effectively by installing a vertically movable hanger bar system perpendicular to the storefront.

© Kenta Hasegawa
Section
Section
© Kenta Hasegawa

A stockroom and a fitting room are located in one of the remaining spaces, concealed behind the curtains inspired by construction site gates made of tarpaulin and steel frames.

© Kenta Hasegawa
Plan
Plan
© Kenta Hasegawa

A cash register counter is placed at the other remaining space along with a vertically movable store sign, the first of its kind used at the DESCENTE BLANC stores.

© Kenta Hasegawa

Project location

Address:2 Chome Kita 5 Jonishi, Chuo Ward, Sapporo, Hokkaido 060-0005, Japan

Schemata Architects
