DESCENTE BLANC Sapporo Store / Schemata Architects

-
Architects: Schemata Architects
- Area: 54 m²
- Year: 2020
- Photographs: Kenta Hasegawa
-
Manufacturers: ENDO Lighting Corporation
- Architect In Charge:Jo Nagasaka, Schemata Architects
- Design Team:Shoichi Sato
- Construction:TANK
- Graphic Collaborator:village
- Lighting Collaborator:ENDO Lighting Corporation
- City:Sapporo
- Country:Japan
Text description provided by the architects. We designed a DESCENTE BLANC shop-in-shop at Stellar Place, a shopping mall in Sapporo. While it is the smallest among all the DESCENTE BLANC stores, we took advantage of its relatively wide storefront to display the merchandize effectively by installing a vertically movable hanger bar system perpendicular to the storefront.
A stockroom and a fitting room are located in one of the remaining spaces, concealed behind the curtains inspired by construction site gates made of tarpaulin and steel frames.
A cash register counter is placed at the other remaining space along with a vertically movable store sign, the first of its kind used at the DESCENTE BLANC stores.