Remiseparken / BOGL Landscape Architects

Park • København, Denmark Architects: BOGL

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 20000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: COAST STUDIO

Skate Park: SNE Architects (Skate park)

Engineering: Ramboll

Concrete Consultant: Pelcon

City: København

Country: Denmark

Text description provided by the architects. Remiseparken is a wonderful green pocket located in the middle of a social housing complex in Copenhagen. During fall 2020 it re-opened after a radical renewal by BOGL, where the primary focus was to transform the park into a safe and attractive destination for residents and other Copenhageners.

The main design approach aims to highlight and enhance the parks existing qualities and to tie the different park areas and activities together. Small allotment gardens and lush natural plantings have been preserved, while the straight, path running through the length of the park has been replaced by a vibrant activity path. The new path connects the different sections of the park to create a higher degree of coherence. And in combination with the many different types of landscapes and atmospheres, this gives Remiseparken a new, distinct identity as a place with room for community-building, physical activity, and nature experiences in an otherwise densely built-up area.

Dynamic in its form, the activity path is the main artery running through Remiseparken. Its primary purpose is to create a higher degree of connectedness among the different activities, areas, and nature types in the park. The path zigzags and varies in width – in some places inviting physical activity or offering places to settle and spend time, in other places narrowing to make room for existing trees and for new connections to take shape throughout the park.

The path is cast in-situ, made of dyed concrete, and has three different surfaces. The outer edges of the path are finished with a retardation technique that allows the aggregate stones to emerge and creates a highly tactile surface. It defines the border of the path against the landscape, and the tactile paving acts as a guide for people with a visual impairment. Where the edges are intended to invite people to sit down, the coarse surface has a beautiful terrazzo polish that makes it pleasant to sit on.

A natural landscape unfolds in the south-west corner of the park. Here BOGL has established an Alder Grove with more than 20 different alder species, raised footbridge, and small plateaus. The area is designed with a particular focus on climate and biodiversity and is a key element in the management of local rainwater. The footbridges make it possible to walk and explore the grove even if it is flooded after a major rain event. In addition to the Alder Grove, rainwater is collected in the wadi running along the western edge of the park. Part of the wadi is established as a large dynamic rainwater bed with ornamental grasses and perennials that can handle both dry and wet soil. The plants in the Alder Grove and in the wadi contribute to a high degree of biodiversity and resilience.