Spacedog Cafe / COV Corp

Architect In Charge: Minkoo Cha

Design Team: COV Corp.

President: Minkoo CHA

Director: Boram Kim

Section Chief: Jongbae Park

Assistant Manager: Soojin Kang

City: Seodaemun-gu

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. SpaceDog, the space station that made an emergency landing in Yeonhui-dong. It consists of a movie theater, café, studio, and a rooftop terrace based on the theme of an "Emergency Landing on Earth." The movie theater is located on the basement floor, where you will first experience the cosmos. As you move upstairs to the first and second floors, the café will have you travel through space, passing by the iconic asteroid.

The third and fourth floors will feel more like the crash site on earth. The materials used on the rooftop terrace accentuates the Planet's natural raw materials, such as light, water, stone, and metal. Through the hazy reflection of the metal mirror, the hope begins searching for the essence of "I" landed in the world. The round benches surrounding the space create synergy and inspires each other. I hope that the sound of water flowing through the hand space and the warm sunshine of the rooftop terrace will be a healing agent for the weary traveling soul. SpaceDog is a place where you can find comfort in a new world.

Get ready to move to an infinite world! we wanted to put the message of "Spacedog" in the main space on the first floor. we thought of the rock falling down to express the word 'unexpected landing'. An object that looks like a heavy rock is hung on a thin wire. We have gone through a lot of trials and errors to create a lightweight rock. we tried to achieve satisfactory results in texture, shape, and color.