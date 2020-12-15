Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Mulungu House / Venta Arquitetos + Mariana Meneguetti

Mulungu House / Venta Arquitetos + Mariana Meneguetti

Mulungu House / Venta Arquitetos + Mariana Meneguetti

  Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Petrópolis, Brazil
  Design Team:Gregório Rosenbusch, Mariana Meneguetti
  Engineering:Teto Engenharia
  Landscape:Embya
  City:Petrópolis
  Country:Brazil
© Federico Cairoli
Text description provided by the architects. The house takes its name from the Mulungu tree (Erythrina Mulungu) that we found on the site. 

© Federico Cairoli
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Federico Cairoli
The crystals on the three fronts that face the central courtyard multiply the reflection of the trunk, the sky, and the stems. The paths around the house also multiply in spirals, in a succession of patios: the ground floor, the central patio and the free space. 

© Federico Cairoli
Section
Section
© Federico Cairoli
Red ceramic bricks form the ground floor, ground walls and raised walls; bricks in closed and semi-open planes, where the wind passes.

© Federico Cairoli
Facade
Facade
© Federico Cairoli
Project gallery

Venta Arquitetos
Mariana Meneguetti
