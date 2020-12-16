Submit a Project Advertise
  Zhuhai Museum / gmp Architects

Zhuhai Museum / gmp Architects

Zhuhai Museum / gmp Architects

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Museums & Exhibit
Zhuhai, China
  • Design:Meinhard von Gerkan and Stephan Schütz with Nicolas Pomränke
  • Competition Lead:Clemens Kampermann
  • Competition Team:Verena Kiewardt, Michael Reiss, Jochen Sültrup, Thilo Zehme, Bin Zhou
  • Project Lead, Detailed Design:Clemens Kampermann
  • Detailed Design Team:Anna von Aulock, Min Li, Andreas Maue, Xin Pan, Michael Reiss, Kristin Schoyerer, Sabine Stage, Jochen Sültrup
  • Project Management In China:Ji Xu
  • Client:HUAFA Group
  • Partner Office In China:China Academy of Building Research (CABR)
  • Landscape Architecture:Rehwaldt Landschaftsarchitekten
  • Lighting Design:Lichtvision Design GmbH, Schlotfeldt Licht
  • City:Zhuhai
  • Country:China
© CreatAR Images

Text description provided by the architects. Located on Zhuhai’s coastal road, the new museum benefits from the proximity of the water as well as the mountains and a park in the background, whilst also being close to the opera house. Both buildings, the museum/exhibition complex and the opera house, represent a new statement for the entrance to Zhuhai city for travelers coming from the north.

© CreatAR Images
Floorplan_F1
© CreatAR Images

The design of the Zhuhai Museum comprises a vertical and a horizontal tract based on rectangular foot- prints. Together, they combine to form a sculptural ensemble. This contrasting duality reflects both the local situation between the mountains and the coast, and also the museum program the exhibition areas provide visitors with a view into the past and the future of the city. The architects of gmp synchronize both these aspects to create a uniform architectural gesture.

© CreatAR Images

Visitors enter the museum from the coastal road via the foyer in the linking part between the two tracts. The horizontal part of the building to the south facing the mountains exhibits, on three exhibition levels, the his- tory of the city’s development in this traditional coastal region at the Pearl River Delta.

© CreatAR Images

In the exhibition area dedicated to the planning of the town, visitors to the museum are guided upwards along a spiral gangway to explore the cascading sequence, over eight floors, of stacked exhibition rooms. The spiral terminates in a room exhibiting a 30 x 40-meter model of the city. Internally, the spiral is part of the exhibition and links the different levels, whilst on the outside open staircases provide access to the building sculpture.

Section
Section

The facade has been designed following the basic idea of a mutually inspiring duality. Solid bands of light-col- ored granite and facade panels of glass and aluminum in a warm bronze shade create a play between light and dark and, in the exhibition area for the town planning, clearly replicate the ascent of the spiral.

© CreatAR Images

The movable solar screening panels with traditional Chinese patterns also consist of bronze-colored aluminum. At night, when parts of the facade are invitingly illuminated, the light follows the spiral, thus easing the solidity of the natural stone bands. On the 8th floor, floor-to-ceiling glazing opens up the natural stone facade, pro- viding a view across Xiangzhou Bay.

© CreatAR Images

Address:Zhuhai Museum, Zhuhai, Guangdong, China

珠海博物馆 / gmp Architects

