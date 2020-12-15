Changzhou Towngas Service Center / Architecture & Engineers of Southeast University

+ 40

Architect In Charge: Qinghui Gao

Design Team: Qinghui Gao, Weijun Yuan, Dayong Li

Structure Design: Xiaojun Zhu, Kai Wang

Landscape Design: Architects & Engineers Co., LTD. of Southeast University

Architecture Construction: Jiangsu Wujin Construction Engineering Group Co. LTD, Jiangsu Xinyou Construction Group Co. LTD

Landscape Construction: Jiangsu Senyang Environmental Construction Group Co. LTD

Interior Construction: Jiangsu Construction Holding Group Co., LTD., Shanghai Family Decoration Industrial Co., LTD

Lighting Construction: Changzhou City Lighting Engineering Co. LTD

Interior Design: Suzhou Gold Mantis Construction Decoration Co.,Ltd.

Water Supply And Drainage: Yongqiu Zhang

Electrical Engineering: Chen Bo

Hvac: Dejiang Gong, Qifeng Gu

Client: Changzhou Towngas China Company Limited

City: Changzhou

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Changzhou Ganghua Gas Service dispatch Center is located on the west side of East Yangtze Road, Zhonglou District, Changzhou city. The east side of the site is urban green space. After completion, it will become the first comprehensive business acceptance center of the gas industry in China. This project is positioned as an energy public service center adapted to the hot summer and cold winter climate under the strategy of west-east gas transmission, including comprehensive office, low-carbon energy pavilion, library, staff fitness, etc.

The project focuses on how to reduce energy consumption in hot summer and cold winter areas, and discusses feasible design strategies and technical measures from the aspects of the overall layout, architectural form, variable facade, shading measures and indoor and outdoor physical environment of the building. It is of certain reference value to the buildings in the typical Climate region of China, hot in summer and cold in winter, and sets an example in the aspect of green building.

A variable atrium that responds to adverse weather conditions

The largest volume of the building ADAPTS to the base, saving building land. According to the difference of energy consumption grade of building interior space, low performance space and ordinary performance space are reasonably organized to reduce the total energy consumption. Low performance space such as toilet is arranged on the west side to keep out the northwest wind in winter and the west sun in summer; The south and north side of the office space and other common performance space, good orientation; The atrium serves as a transitional space, facing southeast, leading in sunlight and dominant summer winds; There are three garden courtyards and side courtyards with adjustable boundaries, and two pools on the southeast side, which can use water evaporation to improve air humidity and reduce temperature. Skylight can be opened through the atrium, Windows can be opened at the bottom of the glass curtain wall, and Windows can be opened at the garden side to form three states that adapt to different seasons in the atrium.

Save this picture! see through the glazed facade. Image © Bowen Hou

The adjustable interface selectively introduces and controls wind, light and heat, forming three different energy consumption mechanisms corresponding to summer, spring and autumn and winter.

A variable atrium with low energy consumption that can cope with time conversion

The adjustable interface of the atrium can effectively cope with day-night transition and seasonal transition. The adjustable atrium serves as a transitional space for the exchange of indoor and outdoor climates, fully expanding its potential for low-energy-consumption space integrated into nature.

Save this picture! reusable wooden material. Image © Bowen Hou

Structure and curtain wall

On the east façade, the ultra-conventional scale of the cable net curtain wall prompted the project to innovate in structural design and curtain wall design. Shear walls are set on the structural parts that bear the horizontal tension of the cable curtain wall, and the frame columns are steel-reinforced concrete columns. Increase the bending resistance of the frame column, and the horizontal tension generated by the cable is borne by the shear wall.

As an office building with specific environment and functions, the project is a model building of the complex office space such as comprehensive office, exhibition, public rest and book bar. Fully considering the connection between the building and the outside of the city and the permeability of the internal vision of the building, the design USES the building atrium to actively respond to the urban green landscape. The building takes the initiative to assume the social responsibility of serving the public, adopts an inclusive attitude to open to the public, and sets an example in promoting energy, energy services and experience.