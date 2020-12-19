B-TECH Towers / TSK Architects + Huayi Design

Save this picture! Courtesy of TSK Architects + Huayi Design

+ 28

Save this picture! Courtesy of TSK Architects + Huayi Design

Text description provided by the architects. Shenzhen Bay High-Tech Eco-Park, Nanshan District, China The Shenzhen Bay High-Tech Eco-Park is a planned development consisting of 18.8 million square feet accommodating R&D centers, headquarters of listed high-tech companies, and incubator centers for small/medium business innovation.

Save this picture! Courtesy of TSK Architects + Huayi Design

The development is intended to serve as a platform for emerging industries of strategic importance, national low-carbon industrial park, as well as a supporting center for the south zone of Shenzhen High-Tech Industrial Park. B-Tech Towers The 820 feet tall B-Tech towers are the tallest structures within the Shenzhen Bay High-Tech Eco – Park and are the result of an international design competition and development process that initiated in 2012. TSK Architects in collaboration with LDI(HONG KONG HUAYI DESIGN CONSULTANTS (SHENZHEN) LTD), won the multiphase competition.

TSK’s role in the project consisted of Concept, Schematic and Design Development as well as Construction Documentation review to maintain design integrity. Echoing the ECO theme of the High-Tech Park, sustainable strategies are integrated into the design of the B-Tech Two- Towers. The overall Park development is governed by a strict height restriction that led the design team to propose two slender towers rather than one large bulky mass.

Save this picture! Courtesy of TSK Architects + Huayi Design

Save this picture! Courtesy of TSK Architects + Huayi Design

This allowed for design strategies that maximized daylight and connection to the surrounding landscape (viewsheds) influencing the shape of the towers resulting in the distinctive “splayed” massing. The twin towers are then positioned at opposing corners to further open sightlines and minimize self-shading. Natural ventilation is incorporated in the design through modular operable windows integrated into the façade system. In addition to passive solar strategies, active solar strategies are implemented in the project as well and contribute to the building’s performance.

Save this picture! Courtesy of TSK Architects + Huayi Design

The project achieved a 2- Star Green Building rating under the ASGB Standard, equivalent to LEED Gold. At grade, the towers are connected by a large podium base that is articulated so that the profile of the towers read as a continuous ribbon unifying the horizontal of the base with the vertical of the towers. The expansive glass façade of the podium provides panoramic views of Shenzhen as well as Hong Kong across the bay. The Podium is programmed to include retail and commercial office space, as well as a luxury five-star hotel on the upper levels.

Save this picture! Courtesy of TSK Architects + Huayi Design

The B-Tec towers are situated among multiple public transport systems and sit above three levels of underground parking enabling easy access to both public and private transit. From the pedestrian access at the northwest corner of the site, public traffic is directed to an open courtyard surrounded by shops and restaurants for personal and professional engagements. The courtyard connects to the south and east of the sites through a green corridor, facilitating the easy transfer of pedestrian traffic to all the numerous surrounding functions. Through a series of landscaped plazas, visitors and employees are surrounded by food and retail kiosks that help enhance community engagement and interactions. A green roof space completes the design and provides a respite from the activity of the street and lower levels.