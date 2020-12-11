Alexandre-de-Sève Town House / Guillaume Lévesque architecte

+ 33

Collaborating Architect: Matisse Aubin Thuot

Structural Engineer And General Contractor: GENIEX

Mechnanical And Electrical Engineer: Group Cémec Inc,

Landscape Architect: L’espace paysage, Martine Boudreault

City: Montreal

Country: Canada

Text description provided by the architects. In 2017, the townhouse owners contacted Montreal architect Guillaume Lévesque for a very unique renovation project. They wanted to transform an old 1880s duplex into a multi-unit and harmonize the original style of the building with a decidedly contemporary and uncluttered addition.

Restoration. Restoring a 19th-century house while retaining the heritage and creating a contemporary addition is quite a challenge. The original 60m2 building has been fully restored and converted into two apartments: a two-floor 4 ½ and a 3 ½ on the second floor. Both apartments have an open plan with abundant fenestration with large 3.65m high side windows carved into the brick wall. The attic has been completely covered with new slate tiles. The dormers and woodworking have been completely rebuilt.

Addition of a contemporary townhouse. A 180m2 contemporary addition on three levels was also built at the back of the building. The basement includes a double garage with concealed doors and storage rooms. The living room on the ground floor opens through large sliding doors onto a 4m x 12m outdoor terrace. It covers the driveway to the garage in the basement and offers a magnificent space for a dining room and sunny outdoor living room. The second floor contains the master bedroom, two bathrooms, and a living room which can also be a guest bedroom.

The addition includes large openings providing all interior spaces with a considerable amount of natural light. A sober facing of black metal panels covers the contemporary addition and gives the whole a neat finish.

Overcoming Constraints. The Ville-Marie borough required that the existing building be preserved and restored. A challenge that the team of architects, accompanied by tinsmith craftsmen, cabinet makers, and masons, has successfully taken up.