Green Affair Chiado Restaurant / Contacto Atlântico

• Portugal Architects: Contacto Atlântico

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 180 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Gonçalo Henriques

Text description provided by the architects. The famous and lively Lisboeta Baixa-Chiado, has a new space for those who wants to eat tasty and healthy, always surrounded by a comfy and elegant design: The Green Affair Vegan Restaurant. On the facade, a golden metallic circle announces the singularity of the space. Once inside, a small room covered with tropical wallpaper and filled with light wooden tables and raffia chairs gives to the client a warm but fresh welcome.

While waiting to be attended, we can start dreaming how to refresh our throat choosing the wine we will have during the pleasant meal, thanks to a wall/wine wardrobe that separate the hall. This element, esthetically curated with dark green metal and mid-brown wood, always with golden details, it is not only a functional element, but it becomes also a welcome card. Climbing the natural wooden stairs, we find a large space, with different ceiling heights and materiality, creating a dynamic room with a variety of ambiences. The tables made of green natural stone, the wooden chairs, the leather dark sofa, the mirrors compositions, and the golden lights will bring to the diner inner peace and sophistication spirit.

Finally, the third space: the bar. To do not forget where the restaurant is located, this area becomes a little jewelry piece that recollect the most typical Portuguese architectural touch. Here we can find tiles, geometrical wooden artisanal details, and the most famous stone of Lisbon, the limestone. In brief, the general concept for this space searches a balanced mix of materials and natural colors, where the juxtaposition of the elements with strong colors and soft textures creates an intimate environment of comfort and elegance.