Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Historic Persian Minarets Reimagined in New Retrofuturism Series

Historic Persian Minarets Reimagined in New Retrofuturism Series

Save this article
Historic Persian Minarets Reimagined in New Retrofuturism Series

In the past, minarets were considered an important architectural element serving several purposes. They were built adjacent to mosques for the call to prayer, as well as at the entrances of cities as a main focal point to guide travelers. Today, however, the need for minarets has decreased as they have become tokens of historic times. 

In the latest collection of his photo-series "Retrofuturism", Iranian architect and visual artist Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar introduced a new function to historic Persian minarets through imaginary illustrations that compliment the aged brick structures with contemporary industrial archeology.

Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Dima Stouhi
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Dima Stouhi. "Historic Persian Minarets Reimagined in New Retrofuturism Series " 12 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/952987/historic-persian-minarets-reimagined-in-new-retrofuturism-series> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream