Morphosis Breaks Ground on University of South Florida’s New Honor College

Save this picture! Judy Genshaft Honors College. Image Courtesy of Morphosis

Architecture and design practice Morphosis has broken ground the new Judy Genshaft Honors College at the University of South Florida (USF). The five-story, 85,000-square-foot building the latest in the firm's portfolio of educational facilities, a project that marks the university’s ongoing expansion and growth. Located on USF’s campus in Tampa, the honors college was designed to encourage interdisciplinary exchange while providing flexible spaces to learn.

As the team notes, the honors college will feature a centrally located atrium and "learning lofts" that anchor the building through interaction and collaboration. The college will house classrooms, labs, study areas, offices, and a publicly accessible café, as well as a second floor terrace that connects to an outdoor amphitheater. Accessible from multiple entry points, the design's ground floor includes flexible spaces adjacent to the central atrium that can be combined to accommodate large-scale events.

“The new Judy Genshaft Honors College will bring together brilliant young scholars, scientists, and artists under a single new home. The building provides an expansive and unique set of spaces which reflect the diversity of the Honors College community, ranging from music rooms to lab spaces to a kitchen studio. It’s ultimately a place of collaboration, discussion, exploration, and, most importantly, engagement,” said Morphosis Partner and Project Principal Ung-Joo Scott Lee.

The new facility will target LEED Silver in accordance with USF’s campus-wide environmental goals. Construction for the Judy Genshaft Honors College is expected to be complete in late fall 2022.

News via Morphosis