Pipe and Fittings: a Modular Kit to Shape Structures for Social Distancing

Save this picture! Restaurant/retail expansion structure in NYC. Image Courtesy of Fantastica & Hollaender Mfg. Co.

The global COVID-19 pandemic has forced us all to adapt quickly to new ways of living: new ways of working, communicating, buying groceries, and so much more. That adaptability is the key to navigating our changing world. Modular and flexible building systems can help us adapt our physical spaces to the new realities of social distancing or even to the need for rapidly deploying field hospitals.

Hollaender Manufacturing Co. is a Cincinnati-area company with over 70 years of experience manufacturing architectural railing and industrial safety railing systems, but their aluminum rails and fittings can be used for more than handrails. Their Speed-Rail® structural pipe fittings are available in ¾”, 1”, 1-1/4”, 1-1/2”, & 2” Iron Pipe Sizes (IPS) and they offer over 80 different designs in each diameter. Ranging from simple elbow and tee connection shapes to more complex pivoting fittings, Hollaender casts over 800 Speed-Rail® parts. When considered as a kit that consists of several parts, the multitude of options can be utilized in a wide variety of applications. Additionally, every part can be manufactured and shipped in 7 days or less.

Speed-Rail® structural pipe fittings are made of Aluminum Magnesium 535 alloy, a lightweight material that provides high strength and corrosion-resistance. It’s compatible with other alloys and can be used with black iron, aluminum, galvanized and stainless steel pipe without any adverse reactions. A proprietary fastener also gives the fittings great resistance to slippage or loosening, meaning they’re durable enough to be used even in difficult environments like those with high moisture or vibration.

With their wide variety of parts, speed of manufacturing and delivery, high-quality material, and durability, Speed-Rail® fittings are a highly-adaptable design and construction solution that can be quickly and simply assembled. They have already been used in a large number of applications, including retail projects, public parks, field hospitals, Army Corps of Engineers civic projects, and their newest collaboration with Fantastica in New York City. Hollaender Manufacturing Co. and Fantastica are working together to help businesses expand outdoors to provide an opportunity for them to remain operational while still promoting public health and social distancing.

Save this picture! Restaurant/retail expansion structure in NYC. Image Courtesy of Fantastica & Hollaender Mfg. Co.

In an effort to make social distancing easier and more appealing for restaurants and businesses that have expanded outdoors, Hollaender partnered with Brooklyn-based company Fantastica to create structures for extra seating and shelter. For restaurants utilizing adjacent streets or parking lots for extra space, Hollaender is engineering and manufacturing tables, standing bars, and benches designed by Fantastica. The structures are integrated with Speed-Rail pipe and fittings to provide strength and durability, creating the ultimate combination of design and safety. The companies work with local officials to ensure the structures meet local regulations.

Beginning with four pilot locations throughout New York and Cincinnati, the basic structure of the added restaurant or retail space can then be decorated and customized as desired by the business, with the capability to add heating and even WiFi. Hollaender’s simple railings and support structures can be assembled in just minutes, and can then be painted or otherwise decorated. Their modular nature means they can also be rearranged or moved easily as needed, while still looking designed and intentional. The typical Fast Casual design provides 200 - 300 additional square feet when assembled, but can be broken down and stored in less 50 - 60 square feet.

Find more information about these systems here.

