d’---2 Store / Apt5 Architettura

Store • Salerno, Italy Architects: Apt5 Architettura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 18 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Cristina Cusani

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Gruppo Sogimi

Design Team: Giovanni Mondillo, Mario Pompele, Ernesto Valitutti

Clients: d’---2

Consultants: Nunzio Vitale

City: Salerno

Country: Italy

Text description provided by the architects. Born in 2004 in the heart of the historic center of Salerno, on the Southwest coast of Italy, d2 boutique brings visitors in an excursion towards a selection of exclusive products, timeless icons, and news from the latest trends, showing special projects, unique collaborations and emerging talents of the fashion system.

Apt5 Architettura renovates its interiors, distributed in two levels, ground floor, and mezzanine, for an amount of 105 square meters. The existing building, treated with a dash lime plaster, produces a suggestive contrast through the deployment of new elements’ surfaces and textures, never monotonous. A collective artisanal design using hi-end technologies.

As at the entrance, a tiled grid on the floor and partially on the wall enhances the elongated-shape character of the space. The massive pre-existing structure of the mezzanine becomes the main element to define the different moods of the two levels. Completely covered in alveolar polycarbonate, it is conceived as a large light fixture which, by intensity dimming, can be perceived as indefinite and diaphanous. The connection staircase is characterized by a painted steel handrail that varies along its path.

The mezzanine floor is designed as a more intimate and welcoming space. It combines traditional materials, like wall surfaces in raw plaster and a wooden floor, with more contemporary ones: fitting rooms covered with mirrors and aluminum sheets, clothes exhibitors made of Alucore panels, all in continuity with the ground floor.