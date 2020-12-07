Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  MIA's Office / MIA architecture

MIA's Office / MIA architecture

MIA's Office / MIA architecture

Courtesy of MIA architecture

Offices, Sustainability
Beaufays, Belgium
  Architects: MIA architecture
  Area:  60
  Year:  2020
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: GRAPHISOFT, Xinnix, Forbo Flooring, Naly, Saint Gobain Glass
  Lead Architects:Geoffrey NOËL
  Landscape:Fabrice Gaillard (Trooz – Belgium)
  Wood Frame And Joinery:Menuiserie Schmitz (Ourthe – Belgium)
  City:Beaufays
  Country:Belgium
Courtesy of MIA architecture
Courtesy of MIA architecture

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of the construction of a volume intended to house the spaces of an architect's office, a meeting room, and technical premises. The volume is implanted in the extension of an existing house built in the 70s in a heavily wooded environment, from which it takes the architectural language for the base (painted bricks, masonry heads, height). Placed on this base, we find the "mirror box" that houses the professional functions. This volume is covered with mirrored skin in order to "disappear" in its environment.

Courtesy of MIA architecture
Courtesy of MIA architecture

Thanks to the high reflection capacity of this cladding, the new building literally blends into the site. In an almost surreal way, the large square office bay gives the impression, from the garden, of immersion in the interior space, through a notch in the vegetation laid on a brick base. The other windows are hidden behind the translucent skin (SGG Mirastar® glass) and are only visible after dark.

Courtesy of MIA architecture
Courtesy of MIA architecture
Plan
Plan
Courtesy of MIA architecture
Courtesy of MIA architecture

Access is via a metal grating walkway, floating above a cloud of grasses, which leads to a wooden door uncovered by the extrusion of the mirror skin on the northwest corner. From the workspace, the wide opening onto the garden allows to reduce the inner/outer limit and to feel immersed in the direct environment.

Courtesy of MIA architecture
Courtesy of MIA architecture

The building was constructed in a wooden frame (I-beam) 30 to 36cm thick filled with insulation, which makes it particularly energy efficient. The use of this constructive principle also made it possible to reduce the construction time to a period of +/- 3 months.

Courtesy of MIA architecture
Courtesy of MIA architecture

Project gallery

Project location

Address:4052 Beaufays, Liège, Belgium

MIA architecture
Wood Glass

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Sustainability Belgium
Cite: "MIA's Office / MIA architecture" 07 Dec 2020. ArchDaily.

